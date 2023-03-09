Newspaper icon
Economics

US interest rates may go higher than expected: Powell

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 9 MAR 2023   12:36PM

Interest rates may well be higher than previously anticipated following stronger economic data, said Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell before the House Financial Services Committee.

Providing testimony yesterday, Powell explained the Fed will continue to make decisions "meeting by meeting", taking into account the totality of the incoming data and its implications for economic activity.

"If, and I stress that no decision has been made on this, but if the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we'd be prepared to increase the base rate hikes," he said.

"Although inflation has been moderating in recent months, the process of getting inflation back down to 2% is a long way to go."

He said restoring price stability will likely require the central bank to maintain a restrictive stance of monetary policy.

"Our overarching focus is using our tools to bring inflation back down and to keep longer term inflation expectations well anchored," he said.

Earlier in the week, Powell gave an identical speech before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee following the submittal of the semiannual monetary policy report to Congress.

The report stated the US labour market remains extremely tight and to bring inflation down it will likely require a period of "below-trend growth and some softening of labour market conditions."

Responding to a question yesterday, Powell said "some part" of inflation issue is "very likely" related to the extremely tight labour market.

"Wages affect prices and prices affect wages. So, I do think that's part of it," he said.

Tuesday's committee meeting also sent shockwaves through the US stock market, which fell sharply and experienced selloffs, it's since regained some ground.

Last week, the Federal Reserve lifted its benchmark rate slightly by 0.25% but took the stance that the increases would continue.

When questioned on how inflation could have been picked up earlier, Powell said "this is something we only think about during waking and sleeping hours."

"It's really hard to know what the lessons are again," said Powell.

"Nobody had seen the supply chains collapse no one had seen the labour force participation plummet or unemployment go to 14% and higher than that. If we ever see this pitch again, we'll know how to swing at it."

Read more: FedFederal ReserveHouse Financial Services CommitteeJerome PowellCongress
