Economics

US inflation hits one-year low

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 13 JAN 2023   12:48PM

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the US dropped 0.1% in December, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Inflation in the US has risen 6.5% over the past year, but the latest data also shows a cooling trend for the sixth consecutive month.

US president Joe Biden said: "It all adds up to a real break for consumers, real breathing room for families and more proof that my economic plan is working."

"We have more work to do, but we're on the right track."

GSFM investment strategist Stephen Miller said last night's US core CPI result is vindication in the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to contain inflation.

"And adjustments going forward - meaning lower and limited policy increments going forward," he said.

"While Fed officials continue to convey a (mostly) hawkish message the reality is that by and large FOMC members do not believe there is much more left to do."

Meanwhile, Federated Hermes senior economist Silvia Dall'Angelo said CPI figures confirmed a downward trend in inflation, largely endorsing the Fed's baseline monetary policy trajectory.

"According to the Fed's latest dot plot, the policy rate will peak at just north of 5%. However, as inflation is likely to remain above target this year and inflationary pressures affecting core prices take some time to fade, the Fed will likely hold at the peak for some time," she said.

Dall'Angelo forecast headline inflation to come down over 2023, initially driven by lower energy prices and an easing of global supply chain disruptions.

BetaShares chief economist David Basanese commented that there's now a greater chance that the Fed will be able to slow the pace of its interest rate increases, which could prevent the economy from going into a recession.

The market is counting on a rapid decline in inflation which would allow the Fed to pivot and avoid a recession. However, the Fed wants to be cautious and avoid encouraging market rallies too quickly, he said.

Of a similar vein, an Insight Investment note said CPI came in line with market expectations, likely sparking debate within the Fed as to whether to implement another downshift in rate hikes next month.

