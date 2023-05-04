Newspaper icon
US Federal Reserve hikes interest rates

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 4 MAY 2023   12:55PM

In a widely anticipated move, the US Federal Reserve has raised interest rates by 25 basis points, elevating the target range to 5% - 5.25%, marking the highest level in 16 years.

The central bank's decision comes as part of its ongoing commitment to slaying high inflation.

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell emphasised the difficulties faced by Americans due to high inflation and reinforced the central bank's determination to reduce inflation to the 2% target.

"I understand the hardship that high inflation is causing, and we remain strongly committed to bringing inflation back down to our 2% goal," Powell said.

"Price stability is the responsibility of the Federal Reserve, without price stability the economy doesn't work for anyone. Without price stability we will not achieve a sustained period of strong labor market conditions that benefit all."

Meanwhile, GSFM strategist Stephen Miller pointed out the Federal Reserve omitted a line from its previous statement that said the committee 'anticipates that some additional policy firming may be appropriate'.

"That makes it likely that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will 'pause' (perhaps indefinitely) any existing disposition to increase the policy rate," he said.

The Federal Reserve hiking rates follows the Reserve Bank of Australia raising the cash rate to 3.85% earlier this week.

