US Fed hikes rates amid banking turmoil

Amid banking turmoil, the US Federal Reserve announced a rate hike to combat inflation.

Recent economic indicators revealed modest growth in US spending, production, and strong job gains, with low unemployment and persistent inflation concerns. As such, the Fed decided to increase the federal funds rate target by 25 basis points to 4.75-5%.

The Fed also signalled more policy tightening may be needed to bring inflation back to its 2% target.

Promisingly the latest data shows that the yearly inflation rate has dropped to 6% from its peak of 9.1% in June 2022.

However, following last week's banking sector turmoil, central bankers are now faced with the dual challenge of curbing inflation while ensuring overall financial stability.

JP Morgan chief global strategist David Kelly says in response to recent developments in the banking sector and cooler wage inflation, markets have lowered their expectations of a rate hike.

Markets are currently predicting a likely 25 basis point increase in May and June, followed by a pause in the US Federal Reserve's rate hike trajectory. Further, in November, market analysts are forecasting the start of rate cuts, which could potentially continue into December 2024.

As the Fed works with other regulators to repair the damage caused by the recent banking sector turmoil and prevent contagion, they may lose some of their appetite for further tightening, Kelly said.

The result could be a slow-growth, low-inflation, and low-interest-rate environment, which could be beneficial for both stocks and bonds, he added.

Although recent events have raised concerns about impacts on households, businesses, economic activity, and inflation, the Fed affirmed that the US banking system remains "sound and resilient".