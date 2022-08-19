Newspaper icon
Unlicensed forex trader extradited from Poland

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 19 AUG 2022   12:34PM

Unlicensed foreign exchange trader Daniel Farook Ali has faced the Brisbane Magistrates Court charged with eight counts of fraud, after being extradited from Poland and arrested following an ASIC investigation.

The corporate regulator alleges that between May 2016 and November 2017, Ali dishonestly used funds provided to him by investors for trading and investment purposes.

Totalling $977,000, Ali's fraudulently purchased things including real estate and luxury cars for his family members and related companies and used them to fund "returns" to other investors.

In some cases, the funds provided to the director of DanFX Trade by investors had come from investors' self-managed superannuation accounts, ASIC has alleged.

Amid ongoing civil proceedings commenced by ASIC against him and during an ongoing ASIC investigation into his conduct, Ali fled to Poland on 8 May 2018.

Following an application by ASIC, a warrant for his arrest was issued by a Queensland magistrate in December 2020, and he was arrested in November 2021.

Subsequently, the Polish government granted his extradition in July after Ali consented to being extradited.

Ali appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court yesterday and was remanded in custody, to appear again on September 2.

The matter is being prosecuted by the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

Read more: ASICDaniel Farook Ali
