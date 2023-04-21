UK's Nest switches investment chief

Liz Fernando has been promoted to chief investment officer of the pension fund, taking up the mantle from Mark Fawcett.

Having joined Nest in 2020 and made deputy chief investment officer in 2021, Fernando brings with her 25 years' worth of investment experience.

Previously, Fernando served as head of equities at the Universities Superannuation Scheme (USS).

She's also an investment advisor to the British Coal Staff Superannuation Scheme's Investment Sub-committee and a member of the Investment Committee at the Charities Aid Foundation.

Meanwhile, Fawcett will continue his role as the chief executive of Nest Invest, the pension scheme's FCA-authorised subsidiary, and on Nest Corporation's executive committee, as managing director of its investment function.

Fawcett will be responsible for the overall management of Nest's investment operation while Fernando will now lead the day-to-day implementation of Nest's investment strategy, the pension fund said.

"At Nest, we face the challenge of implementing a sophisticated investment strategy while managing the growing needs of a $44 billion investment business," chief executive Helen Dean said.

"Liz continues to demonstrate what excellent leadership skills she brings to the smooth running of Nest's investment team.

"I'm delighted to have both her and Mark available to Nest, using their collective expertise to help guide our members' investments through the difficult markets we're anticipating over the coming years."

Fernando said she is honoured to be following in the footsteps of Fawcett and excited to continue working with him.

"I want to empower the team to keep looking for innovative investment approaches," she said.

"From our market-leading approach to responsible investment, to expanding our exposure into private markets, Nest is at its best when we're pushing the envelope of how we can best serve our members."

Nest is taking $9.2 billion in pension contributions every year and will soon be a $55 billion scheme.

"Today's announcement keeps Nest looking forward, with Liz steering Nest's investment strategy from strength to strength," Fawcett said.

"It'll be strange after 14 years to no longer be Nest's chief investment officer, but I know Liz will do a fantastic job and I'm looking forward to focusing more of my time on evolving the long-term strategy of Nest Invest."

Nest - also known as National Employment Savings Trust - is the pension scheme established by the UK government in 2011.