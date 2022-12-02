UK regulator looks to simplify advice

Taking a leaf out of Australia's book, the UK's Financial Conduct Authority is consulting on measures to improve the access to and affordability of financial advice - a move that would see the establishment of a simplified regime in addition to the current, regulated sphere.

The regulator wants to create a simplified advice regime, under which the advice provided would be narrower in focus and the possible investments advisers could recommend would be limited to a set of mainstream investments. It would also allow advice fees to be paid in instalments.

Under the new regime - which would run alongside the current, regulated realm of comprehensive advice - the level of qualification required to provide advice on mainstream products would be reduced and the client fact find would also be simplified. The same consumer protections would apply under the new regime as they do to holistic advice.

"We expect that these changes, along with the Consumer Duty, should mean core investment advice can be offered to consumers at a lower price point than holistic financial advice," the FCA said.

Much of the proposed changes come on the back of research conducted by the FCA which found almost 10 million people in the UK have close to $18,000 (£10,000) in investable assets with the majority of this in cash, which the regulator says would serve them better if it were invested, particularly with high inflation. The FCA believes the cost of advice is the primary reason it's not.

"On the demand side, we are introducing increased flexibility in payment schedules relating to advice costs for consumers. Our aim with this is that the price of existing advice provided by humans, rather than robo- or auto-advice, should reduce. This should see a greater number of consumers willing to consider advice and a smaller number put off from receiving advice through perceived high charges. Our expectation is therefore that more consumers will move some of their excess cash savings into investments within S&S ISA wrappers," the FCA said.

In the UK, the average adviser charges between 1% to 3% of the investment sum, but consumers say they're only willing to pay up to 1%. Only 8% of consumers sought financial advice in the past 12 months, FCA research shows.

The FCA is consulting on its proposals until the end of February.

"Now more than ever, people across the UK should have access to useful and affordable financial products and services which can improve their quality of life and support the economy," FCA executive director of markets Sarah Pritchard said.

"These proposals are part of our work to deliver a consumer investment market where people can readily access support and firms are not deterred from providing it."

Earlier this year the FCA said it would look at the boundaries between financial advice and guidance to potentially ease the compliance burden on firms and ease costs to consumers.