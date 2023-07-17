UK government investigates sexism in financial services

The UK government is exploring sexism in the financial services sector, investigating the barriers still faced by women and whether careers should be marketed differently. In doing so, it's calling for international case studies for comparison.

The Treasury Committee is calling for evidence of the obstacles faced by women working in or entering financial services. It is also looking to examine the progress made in removing gender pay gaps, as recommended in a 2018 review, and the roles for government and regulators in combatting sexual harassment and misogyny.

"The MPs will explore the role of the government and regulators in acting as gender diversity role models, how they should ensure cultures and policies support women's aspirations and progress, and whether financial services careers should be marketed to a more diverse base of individuals," the committee said.

The committee is looking for evidence that compares financial services to other sectors, including international examples. In particular, the MPs hope to hear from women with experience in the sector.

"As a committee, we'd like to know whether women feel more supported in the financial services industry than at the time of the previous committee's inquiry five years ago. We'll be investigating if enough work has been done to build more supportive workplace cultures, how harassment and misogyny can be addressed, and the role the government and regulator should play in role modelling behaviours," Treasury Committee chair Harriett Baldwin said.

"Has the culture in this highly paid sector shifted at all in the last five years? This is a subject of marked importance to our committee, and we look forward to beginning work on this important topic."

Findings from the 2018 review include that women only comprise 23% of board seats and just 14% of executive committee roles, largely in HR, marketing, public affairs and the like. Of those on boards, 27% were non-executive directors versus 7% executive directors.

Some of the key barriers to women's progress in financial services careers identified were the impact of maternity leave on confidence as well as assumptions made about how a woman returning to work considers her career; unconscious bias; the culture of presenteeism; and bonus culture - being the need to argue how well you've performed for a bigger bonus.