Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

UK government investigates sexism in financial services

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 17 JUL 2023   12:43PM

The UK government is exploring sexism in the financial services sector, investigating the barriers still faced by women and whether careers should be marketed differently. In doing so, it's calling for international case studies for comparison.

The Treasury Committee is calling for evidence of the obstacles faced by women working in or entering financial services. It is also looking to examine the progress made in removing gender pay gaps, as recommended in a 2018 review, and the roles for government and regulators in combatting sexual harassment and misogyny.

"The MPs will explore the role of the government and regulators in acting as gender diversity role models, how they should ensure cultures and policies support women's aspirations and progress, and whether financial services careers should be marketed to a more diverse base of individuals," the committee said.

The committee is looking for evidence that compares financial services to other sectors, including international examples. In particular, the MPs hope to hear from women with experience in the sector.

"As a committee, we'd like to know whether women feel more supported in the financial services industry than at the time of the previous committee's inquiry five years ago. We'll be investigating if enough work has been done to build more supportive workplace cultures, how harassment and misogyny can be addressed, and the role the government and regulator should play in role modelling behaviours," Treasury Committee chair Harriett Baldwin said.

"Has the culture in this highly paid sector shifted at all in the last five years? This is a subject of marked importance to our committee, and we look forward to beginning work on this important topic."

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

Findings from the 2018 review include that women only comprise 23% of board seats and just 14% of executive committee roles, largely in HR, marketing, public affairs and the like. Of those on boards, 27% were non-executive directors versus 7% executive directors.

Some of the key barriers to women's progress in financial services careers identified were the impact of maternity leave on confidence as well as assumptions made about how a woman returning to work considers her career; unconscious bias; the culture of presenteeism; and bonus culture - being the need to argue how well you've performed for a bigger bonus.

Read more: UKTreasury CommitteeHarriett Baldwin
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Australia's enviable debt levels
BlackRock expands proxy voting to retail investors
ASIC takes first action over greenwashing
UK regulator to inspect advice and guidance rules
Frontier opens Japan office
UK regulator introduces diversity rules for listed entities
Iress halts divestment of UK mortgage business
Economic recap: Week to November 26
Australia in China's shadow
Insto demand sees digital asset manager launch

Editor's Choice

ClearView strengthens leadership team

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
ClearView has bolstered its leadership team with three appointments across operations, product and pricing, and technology.

KPMG recommends gender-focused super reforms

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:30PM
KPMG has proposed superannuation reforms targeted at home carers and recipients of paid parental leave to help close the gender gap.

MA Financial Group expands research team

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:32PM
MA Financial Group's corporate advisory and equities division has appointed Paul Hissey to the role of executive director.

UK government investigates sexism in financial services

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
The UK government is exploring sexism in the financial services sector, investigating the barriers still faced by women and whether careers should be marketed differently. In doing so, it's calling for international case studies for comparison.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Patrick Hodgens

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND PORTFOLIO MANAGER
FIRETRAIL INVESTMENTS PTY LIMITED
After close to three decades at Macquarie, Patrick Hodgens decided it was time for something different, applying his 34 years' experience in managing equity funds to a clean slate. He says it was the right decision. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.