Investment
UBS completes landmark Credit Suisse acquisition

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 13 JUN 2023   12:54PM

Wealth management powerhouse UBS has completed its acquisition of Credit Suisse, marking the end of the largest banking deal since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

UBS acquired the crisis-stricken Credit Suisse for US$3.2 billion, with support from Swiss National Bank and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA).

FINMA approved the merger because Credit Suisse was experiencing a crisis of confidence, which manifested in considerable outflows of client funds. The banks predicament was worsened by recent disruptions in the US banking system in March 2023.

"It was necessary for the authorities to take action in order to prevent serious damage to the Swiss and international financial markets," FINMA said.

UBS will manage two separate parent banks - UBS and Credit Suisse. Each institution will continue to have its own subsidiaries and branches, serve its clients, and deal with counterparties.

However, the UBS Group board of directors and UBS Group executive board will hold overall responsibility for the consolidated group.

"I'm pleased that we've successfully closed this crucial transaction in less than three months, bringing together two global systemically important banks for the first time. We are now one Swiss global firm and, together, we are stronger," said UBS Group chair Colm Kelleher.

"As we start to operate the consolidated banking group, we'll continue to be guided by the best interests of all our stakeholders, including investors. Our top priority remains the same: to serve our clients with excellence."

Meanwhile, UBS Group chief executive Sergio Ermotti said: "Today we welcome our new colleagues from Credit Suisse to UBS. Instead of competing, we'll now unite as we embark on the next chapter of our joint journey."

"Together, we'll present our clients an enhanced global offering, broader geographic reach and access to even greater expertise. We'll create a bank that our clients, employees, investors, and Switzerland can be proud of."

FINMA chief executive Urban Angehrn also commented that the completion of the UBS acquisition of Credit Suisse marked a significant milestone, bringing clarity and stability to the banks and their clients.

"This completes what was announced on the weekend of 19 March. At the time, all parties involved considered the merger of the two large banks to be the best option to avert the impending failure of Credit Suisse," he said.

"In fact, this successfully prevented serious damage to the Swiss and international financial markets. It is in the interests of all stakeholders that the merger is completed today, and the bank can fully focus on the tasks ahead."

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

