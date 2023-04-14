Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

Treasury urged to consider housing in super objective

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 14 APR 2023   11:51AM

The wording of the government's objective of superannuation should be changed to ensure the aim is to "help Australians have a genuinely successful retirement", a key component of which is home ownership, the Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA) says.

In its submission on the topic, REIA said Treasury must look at the bigger picture view of what retirement is and will become as our population ages and home ownership rates drop.

Housing must be a central consideration of a successful retirement, it said, adding that the Retirement Income Review enforced the benefits of home ownership in retirement, saying the current retirement income system does not deliver for retiree renters.

"Home ownership has fallen for younger and lower- to middle-income Australians over the past 40 years. Increases in residential property prices, later workforce entry, delay of household formation and declining housing affordability have all been key factors in this trend," it said.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

"The reality is, unless trends to declining home ownership are addressed, superannuation and additional government support will have to step up to support an increasing cohort of 'retiree renters'."

It also said that Treasury should consider expanding the role of super funds to "not simply be guardian and gatekeepers of compulsory retirement wealth but look to play an active role to ensure Australians are able to have a genuinely successful retirement across all pillars, including home ownership."

Further, REIA said the government should look to the schemes in place in Canada, New Zealand and Singapore for young homebuyers.

In Canada, the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive program offers 5 or 10% of the home's purchase price to put toward a down payment. It also plans to introduce the Tax-Free First Home Savings Account where prospective first homebuyers can save up to CAD$40,000 tax-free towards their first home.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand some KiwiSaver members can apply to withdraw their savings to put towards buying their first home to live in, provided they've been a member of the scheme for three years or more and leave at least NZ$1000 in the account.

Read more: REIAReal Estate Institute of AustraliaFirst-Time Home Buyer IncentiveKiwiSaverRetirement Income ReviewTax-Free First Home Savings Accountsuperannuation objective
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Regional commercial real estate to run hot: REIA
Super heads support capping retirement balances
First Super: Merger pressure fizzles out
Future Super strengthens investments team
CPI sees greatest jump since 2000
New initiative calculates how much Aussies need in retirement
APRA hones in on post-retirement products
Morningstar launches multi-asset indexes
Fiducian adds $38m FUA to network
Tax incentive could boost affordable housing: ISA

Editor's Choice

Long pause likely from RBA: Economist

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) pause on interest rate hikes will likely linger, according to HSBC chief economist Australia and New Zealand Paul Bloxham.

Pinnacle distribution director in new role

CHLOE WALKER
Pinnacle Investment Management's distribution director has departed to join a venture capital firm.

APRA defers CPS 230 introduction

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
APRA is pushing back the implementation of its new operational risk management standard following industry feedback.

Former Shaw and Partners adviser banned

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
A former Shaw and Partners financial adviser was permanently banned by ASIC after it was determined he was not competent and likely to breach the law again. It followed an investigation that found he, among other things, accepted unlawful commissions and didn't disclose others.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert Talevski

MANAGING DIRECTOR
ACTIVUS INVESTMENT ADVISORS PTY LTD
From a young age, Activus Investment Advisors managing director Robert Talevski dreamed of a career in investment management. With hard work, a bit of luck and determination, he forged his path. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.