Treasury urged to consider housing in super objective

The wording of the government's objective of superannuation should be changed to ensure the aim is to "help Australians have a genuinely successful retirement", a key component of which is home ownership, the Real Estate Institute of Australia (REIA) says.

In its submission on the topic, REIA said Treasury must look at the bigger picture view of what retirement is and will become as our population ages and home ownership rates drop.

Housing must be a central consideration of a successful retirement, it said, adding that the Retirement Income Review enforced the benefits of home ownership in retirement, saying the current retirement income system does not deliver for retiree renters.

"Home ownership has fallen for younger and lower- to middle-income Australians over the past 40 years. Increases in residential property prices, later workforce entry, delay of household formation and declining housing affordability have all been key factors in this trend," it said.

"The reality is, unless trends to declining home ownership are addressed, superannuation and additional government support will have to step up to support an increasing cohort of 'retiree renters'."

It also said that Treasury should consider expanding the role of super funds to "not simply be guardian and gatekeepers of compulsory retirement wealth but look to play an active role to ensure Australians are able to have a genuinely successful retirement across all pillars, including home ownership."

Further, REIA said the government should look to the schemes in place in Canada, New Zealand and Singapore for young homebuyers.

In Canada, the First-Time Home Buyer Incentive program offers 5 or 10% of the home's purchase price to put toward a down payment. It also plans to introduce the Tax-Free First Home Savings Account where prospective first homebuyers can save up to CAD$40,000 tax-free towards their first home.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand some KiwiSaver members can apply to withdraw their savings to put towards buying their first home to live in, provided they've been a member of the scheme for three years or more and leave at least NZ$1000 in the account.