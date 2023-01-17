Top 10 issues for super funds in 2023: KPMG

KPMG has identified 10 themes that will shape super fund discussions and decisions, including macro-economic forces directly impacting the industry.

KPMG listed market volatility, higher inflation and interest rates as the top issue for super funds.

Superannuation advisory partners Melinda Howes, Lisa Butler Beatty and Linda Elkins said with global recession looking more likely in 2023, volatility looks the order of the day for share markets.

"Retirees who may have switched their investments into higher growth options or shares to try to replace the returns they have lost through low interest rates, will be finding these markets a bumpy ride," they said.

Super funds will also be weighing the balance of public and private assets to deliver long-term returns and retirement outcomes, with the potential to impact investment and operational risk profiles, KPMG said. Super funds will be seeking global expansion and diversification, exploring offshore investments and attracting international investors to the Australian market.

Climate risk and ESG will be a key concern for super funds, given the long-term nature of the industry. APRA has emphasised this by updating its Prudential Standard SPS530 Investment Governance, calling for super fund to undertake scenario testing on climate risk.

Super funds will play a critical role in assisting in the transition to net zero, KPMG continued.

Super funds will also be questioning the balance of resources, time and strategic focus devoted to mergers versus growing and competing in the market. As competition for members increases, successful funds will be those that can manage both successfully at the same time, according to KPMG.

APRA's latest heat map performance test and new regulations, such as the superannuation transfer planning (STP) and recovery and exit planning, require funds to have a plan in place for transferring members and exiting the market in case of a merger or failure of performance test.

Super funds will be focusing on strategies to attract and retain members, including clear outcomes, access to advice, and direct attraction through marketing and digital member onboarding. With increased competition and member choice, member acquisition and retention will be crucial for sustainable growth and success, KPMG said.

Retaining members in retirement will be crucial for super funds to maintain scale and size as more assets shift into the retirement phase. Funds will need to encourage members to choose their existing fund's retirement strategy and expect to see innovation in this area as trustees develop strategies for different retiree groups.

Super funds are facing challenges in providing accessible and affordable financial advice to members. Trustees are facing difficulties due to current regulatory settings, financial viability concerns and risks of providing advice.

Regulatory reform from the Quality of Advice Review may assist in providing appropriate advice for members moving into retirement, but it is expected that any recommendations will take a minimum of three years to implement, KPMG said.

Super funds are looking to digitise and transform their operations to reduce costs and improve efficiency, key for merged funds with similar staffing levels. Leading funds are implementing integrated finance and human resources systems, and digital front-end services for members will be crucial for success.

Finally, APRA is increasing its prudential requirements for super funds, with a focus on strategic planning, member outcomes, and addressing underperformance. This includes detailed evidence and metrics, scenario modelling, strong third-party management, and recovery and exit planning.

Super funds need to keep up with member expectations and regulatory reform to ensure a world-leading superannuation system, KPMG concluded.