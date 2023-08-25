Tim Unger quits Willis Towers Watson

Tim Unger, the high-profile sustainability head at Willis Towers Watson, has departed after 22 years with the firm.

WTW has confirmed the exit but declined to comment further.

While sustainability consulting is booming as companies set ambitious goals for 2030, Unger is more likely to land at an asset owner or manager.

His pedigree and departure underline the green skills shortage among companies and their shareholders - a major threat to the green transition.

Unger joined the advisory firm in 2001 and has long been an integral part of the Australian leadership team, as well as an advocate for incorporating ESG principles into investment strategies and frameworks.

During his 22 years at WTW, he has worked in several different roles, including manager research, portfolio construction, client consulting, and more recently, sustainable investment.

In 2021, Unger was appointed WTW Australia's head of sustainable investments.

Unger was also previously a member of Willis Towers Watson's investment think-tank, the Thinking Ahead Group, which advocates incorporating ESG principles into investment strategies and frameworks.

Earlier in his career, he worked as a pensions actuary at Old Mutual and a quantitative analyst at ING Barings.

The article first appeared in Industry Moves.