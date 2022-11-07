Thematic ETP launches lag funds flow

New research shows it takes about 15 months for new thematic products to launch after a change in funds flow patterns.

According to a study by Rainmaker Information, products manufacturers are taking about five quarters to bring new products to market after fund flows first increase towards a particular investment theme.

Using data to June 30, Rainmaker found cumulative net flows were about $3.5 billion since June 2017 and $1.4 billion in the 12 months to June 30. In line with the market, quarterly net flows fell in 2022 even though new products continued to be launched.

The correlation from September 2019 to June 2022 is 0.26, Rainmaker found. When quarterly net flows are lagged, this correlative increases. If lagged four quarters it is 0.66, and 0.86 if lagged five quarters.

"This shows what market observers would expect: when a market segment begins to capture funds flow, product manufacturers try to capture that flow by launching new product. The evidence shows it takes around 15 months between changes in funds flow patterns and the launch of new products," Rainmaker said.

BetaShares was the most active manufacturer with 15 products, followed by Global X ETFs - then ETF Securities - with 10.

"While there will be room for more players as the market expands, for now it appears new products may be late to the party and risk finding it difficult to establish themselves," Rainmaker said.

"Nevertheless, the correlation data shows that it takes around 15 months (five quarters) for manufacturers to respond to increased demand with new product. If reduced demand in 2022 continues expect to see fewer product launches and some closures."

According to the latest Rainmaker ETP Report, total assets held in ETPs as at June end was $125.5 billion.

Of the 12 new product launches in the June quarter, six were in cryptocurrencies. Just last week, Cosmos Asset Management applied to Cboe to delist its crypto ETFs after failing to attract meaningful flows.