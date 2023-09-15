Newspaper icon
The Wealth Designers in expansion mode

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 15 SEP 2023   4:02PM

The Wealth Designers is expanding its footprint nationwide and internationally as it partners with a veteran financial adviser to mark its presence in Europe and the UK.

The Perth-headquartered advice firm plans to aggressively expand in the near term as it reaches 47 staff in total.

It currently has two advisers based in Sydney and soon plans to set up shop in Brisbane and Melbourne.

In August, TWD enlisted Patrick Canion under its AFSL to help service some of its high-net-worth and sophisticated clients based in Switzerland, EU, and UK.

Canion moved to Geneva, Switzerland in 2019 and established his own management consulting firm after selling ipac.

The Wealth Designers chief executive Troy MacMillan said he first linked with Canion 20 years ago, who provided him mentorship and guidance when he started his own advice firm.

Two decades later, the partnership has come full circle, MacMillan said, as Canion is not only highly regarded in the industry, but joining forces made sense as he shares the same values and ethos.

Canion is based in Geneva but will return to Perth a few times throughout the year.

"Our new alliance will see me representing The Wealth Designers in Switzerland, the EU and the UK, servicing HNW clients with specialised interests here and in Australia. Dealing with cross-jurisdictional issues is an increasing focus for investors with international perspectives. The firm's offerings are set to grow and widen with a Swiss base, and I'm excited to bring all the experience and insights from my "on-the-ground" work here," Canion said.

