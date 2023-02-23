Newspaper icon
Economics

The unprecedented economic forces shaping the world

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 23 FEB 2023   12:59PM

At the ASFA conference, Macquarie Capital managing director and head of global and Asia-Pacific equity strategy Viktor Shvets said he believes unprecedented economic forces will change the investment climate in the coming decades.

Shvets forecasts that the next decade will be different from previous ones, saying the economic climate could be more comparable to the 1930s due to the combined impact of strong inflationary and deflationary pressures, as well as high asymmetric risks.

He notes that the deflationary pressures that have been present for the past 30 years are still with us, and that addiction to debt levels and financialisaton still play a primary role in the determination of economic policy. The combination of deteriorating demographics and rising inequality is also deflationary, as is the rapid progress of technology, which continually reduces marginal costs, driving prices towards zero over time.

However, Shvets also points out that we are witnessing inflationary forces, which can be attributed to the growing frequency of black swan events that arise from societal disruptions caused by fiscal policies, redistribution policies, and deglobalisation.

"What we have right now is a deflationary backdrop not dissimilar to what we experienced over the last 30 years, but we also have significant inflationary spikes that will continue rolling on and off every several years," Shvets says.

Evidently, the current economic climate is marked by unprecedented volatility, characterised by extreme highs and lows without any clear averages. In a matter of months or quarters, we can see fluctuations ranging from high inflation to strong deflation, and from recoveries to collapses, he says.

So, investment managers face a significant challenge in navigating the unpredictability of the current economic climate, which is making it increasingly difficult to chart a clear investment path.

While some may consider rapid trading as a possible solution, it's not a strategy that many investment managers are willing to adopt, either culturally or institutionally. Other investment managers may choose to "nail their colours to the mast and sail" however this approach is also applicable to a minority, Shvets says.

According to him, a more widely applicable survival strategy is to focus on productivity and secular drivers. This includes product drivers such as technology and the collision of unrelated industries/sectors, where companies or products that can differentiate themselves through innovation and "outside the box" thinking.

Secular drivers include commodities such as copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt, rare earths, and semiconductors, which are necessary for the digital age. The capital goods required to build a new age will also be in high demand, he says.

