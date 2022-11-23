The challenge of articulating value of ongoing advice

Newspaper icon
BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 NOV 2022   5:39PM

A panel session at the FPA Professionals Congress in Sydney has heard of some of the challenges planners face in articulating the value of ongoing advice arrangements.

On the panel was Personal Financial Services principal and founding director Angela Martin and Profile Financial managing director Phillip Win, sharing difficulties faced in servicing clients or would-be clients.

"I was once asked at a seminar, 'Why do you prefer an ongoing advice model and why can't we just come as see you when we need advice?' I replied, 'Well, if you can find a business that just does one-off advice, good luck'," Win recalled.

He said a second challenge is that, in his experience, when someone needs ongoing advice, they want the advice yesterday.

He added: "The third part is - imagine yourself as an ongoing, retained client in my business and I'm trying to deliver your review or your piece of advice, and I say, 'Look, I can't deliver the advice because someone didn't want to pay retainer and just wanted to jump the queue. Are you okay with that?'"

Adopting an analogy, Win said: "Apologies to any physios in the room, but I feel like it's gravy train. You go in and see them, and then you have to book in another eight lessons to do exercises. I sometimes feel like that's the perception of ongoing advice in financial services."

"It's up to us to actually continue to demonstrate our value and also get our clients to advocate for the fact that financial advice is not just sitting down and talking about investments. It is more of that extra stuff, the non-financial stuff that we actually do, which when I talk to my clients, that's the stuff they value."

He went on to admit that several clients don't really require financial advice at all, but that's why ongoing fees are charged.

"One bloke pays me a lot of money as his insurance policy against arrogance and stupidity, because he's far smarter than me," Win joked.

"He's very self-directed but I'm his insurance policy, and of course, not all clients are like that, but that's why we charge ongoing fees."

Martin said that while most advice clients are engaged experienced investors, they don't understand all the strategies that are available, and the impact that they can have.

"They don't understand the nuances about finance and the developments that have been made over the last few years with the types of products and the lowering of fees and so on. So really, what I've found is that people just want to have that ongoing relationship and are happy to pay the fee if you provide consistent, quality advice," she said.

Clients come with a lot of complexity, Martin added. It can take 18 months to two years to get all of their finances in order to then be able to truly add value.

Therefore, Martin said that she doesn't place clients onto a review service fee until those strategies have been put into place.

"At the end of the day, the true value of advice lies in relationships," she said.

Read more: FPA ProfessionalsAngela MartinPhillip WinPersonal Financial ServicesProfile Financial
