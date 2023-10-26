Newspaper icon
TelstraSuper launches retirement product

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 26 OCT 2023   12:45PM

TelstraSuper is now offering guaranteed income for life through a new retirement product it's partnered with Challenger on.

TelstraSuper's RetireAccess Lifetime Pension provides guaranteed income for life and can be indexed for inflation or market-linked, and blended with existing account-based pensions.

The product was designed in partnership with Challenger and has built-in protections to ensure members can access their capital over a long period, based on life expectancy. Only 60% of the amount invested counts towards the Age Pension assets test until age 84, or for a minimum of five years, at which time it changes to 30%.

"We know that many retirees are living more frugally than they need to because they fear their savings won't last the distance or that their spending power will be eroded by higher costs of living," TelstraSuper chief executive Chris Davies said.

He described it as "the final piece in the retirement puzzle."

"Under most scenarios, asset tested part-pensioners taking out a Lifetime Pension will see their Age Pension payments increase, and for some retirees it could enable them to qualify for a part-pension and the associated Pensioner Concession Card that comes with a range of benefits," Davies said.

Davies said he expects the product to prove popular with retirees who are eligible for the Age Pension, which is a large portion of TelstraSuper members.

"We think this income-layering approach - whereby our members can effectively draw income from three sources: an account-based pension, the Lifetime Pension, and the Age Pension - will become increasingly popular as more people recognise the potential financial and lifestyle benefits of this strategy," he said.

Meantime, Challenger chief executive and managing director Nick Hamilton said the group is delighted to be partnering with the fund, particularly given it is the first profit-to-member guaranteed lifetime income stream to launch under the Retirement Income Covenant.

"This innovative partnership has enabled TelstraSuper to offer its own CPI and market linked lifetime income streams as part of its broader retirement offering," Hamilton said.

"Australians face a unique set of risks in retirement and it's critical we work together as an industry to ensure retirees have the options to feel financially secure and confident to spend their retirement savings as they see fit."

Read more: TelstraSuperChallengerChris DaviesRetireAccess Lifetime PensionNick Hamilton
VIEW COMMENTS

