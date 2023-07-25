Newspaper icon
Tax miners, major corporates to tackle housing shortage: CFMEU

TUESDAY, 25 JUL 2023   12:46PM

The Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union (CFMEU) is calling for the introduction of a $28 billion annual super profits tax to close the gap in social and affordable housing.

The CFMEU commissioned Oxford Independent Economics to explore the viability of a super profit tax in helping to increase the supply of social and affordable housing, estimating the current shortfall of 750,700 dwellings will blow out to 946,900 by 2041.

The research determined that $28 billion per annum is required to bridge the housing gap by 2041. The modelling was based on an assumed tax of 40% on excess profits, applied to mining projects and non-mining companies with turnover of $100 million or more.

It said a super profit tax levied solely on mining projects could fully fund the $93 billion gap in social housing by 2033 and cover 12% of the affordable housing gap. The same tax applied to those with revenues greater than $100 million would raise an additional $163 billion over 10 years.

Oxford Independent Economics clarified such a tax would likely only apply to a rather small number of companies - only about 0.3% of companies had turnover north of $100 million in FY22 and 32% of those paid no tax in Australia, while companies would also be able to carry losses forward.

Still, it said taxes of this kind can still raise significant revenue. For example, the Petroleum Resource Rent Tax is paid by fewer than 14 companies each year but, following some recent tweaks, is expected to raise about $15 billion over the next five years.

In addressing some of the potential impacts of such a tax, Oxford Independent Economics said that while there is empirical evidence to suggest it would impact investment, "if the threshold for excess profit is appropriately calibrated to reflect that the return on investment varies significantly between different industries, a permanent super profit tax should now discourage investment."

Further, it said the tax would provide a fair return to the use of public resources, saying that in the case of mining companies, minerals are owned by the state and their extraction represents the value of public property that is being transferred to private ownership - "the community has a reasonable expectation that when some of its property is given to a private party, that party will pay its full value."

At the same time, some negative impact could be felt at the household level, with these kinds of companies typically paying strong dividends to shareholders.

"The enormous scale of Australia's housing crisis demands bold solutions," CFMEU national secretary Zach Smith said.

"When I get around the country speaking to members, the number one issue is always housing. A super profits tax is the fairest way to raise the billions of dollars needed to guarantee every Australian has the basic right of shelter.

"By taking back just a slice of exorbitant profits gouged from hard-working Australians, we can transform society to benefit all... Let's be the generation that didn't let this crisis become the norm. Tax super profits, fix the housing crisis."

