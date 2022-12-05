Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Talaria hires head of sales

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  MONDAY, 5 DEC 2022   12:27PM

Talaria Asset Management has named Lance Oliver as its head of sales.

Oliver stepped into the newly created role today and is based in Talaria's Melbourne office.

He will be responsible for leading the business development team and will help support the growth of the Talaria Global Equity Fund.

Previously, Oliver spent over 13 years at Challenger in several business development roles, including leading its national distribution team.

He has also held distribution roles at Perpetual Asset Management and owned an independent private wealth advisory firm.

The appointment follows the hiring of Sam Dowling as sales director for NSW and Western Australia in June this year.

Sponsored Video
get a step ahead

Talaria chief executive Jamie Mead commented that Oliver will bring invaluable knowledge and experience to the team.

"With over two decades of experience spanning funds management and retirement income strategy distribution, Lance will be a huge asset to the Talaria team," he said.

He added that Talaria's Global Equity Fund has performed with a total return of 11.80% during the last 12 months to October, more than 16% outperformance over the MSCI World ex Aust benchmark.

"We have created significant growth across a broad range of investors over the last year, highlighting the value of our unique and alternative approach to global equity investing at a time when it is most needed," he said.

Read more: Lance OliverTalaria Asset ManagementTalaria Global Equity FundChallengerJamie MeadPerpetual Asset ManagementSam Dowling
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Household Capital acquires Pension Boost
CALI backed by industry
Challenger launches new alternatives fund
Retirees are silent casualties of inflation: Challenger
Fidante revamps brand, online offering
Cultiv8, Fidante launch agriculture, food tech fund
Challenger offers new fixed term annuity
Data demonstrates success of compulsory super: Report
Padua appoints general manager, sales
FICAP raises over $120k for charity

Editor's Choice

Financial advice among most qualified professions: Analysis

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
Following education reforms, analysis of financial advisers' tertiary qualifications suggests the advice sector is now among the most highly educated professions in Australia.

Qualitas promotes to newly created role

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:23PM
The alternative real estate investment manager has appointed Mark Power to the newly created role of head of income credit.

ASIC launches civil action against American Express

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:55AM
ASIC has commenced the first ever court case in relation to alleged breaches of design and distribution obligations (DDO).

Magellan FUM back at $50bn

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:07PM
Magellan Financial Group saw another drop in funds under management in November. This, after October saw its first increase in months.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alison Telfer

CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD
UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT (AUSTRALIA) LTD
After 30 years in the industry, Alison Telfer answers to country head of asset management, Australia and New Zealand at UBS, with a goal to give back to the nation that raised her, and make a true impact through sustainable, customised and philanthropic investing. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.