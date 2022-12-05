Talaria hires head of sales

Talaria Asset Management has named Lance Oliver as its head of sales.

Oliver stepped into the newly created role today and is based in Talaria's Melbourne office.

He will be responsible for leading the business development team and will help support the growth of the Talaria Global Equity Fund.

Previously, Oliver spent over 13 years at Challenger in several business development roles, including leading its national distribution team.

He has also held distribution roles at Perpetual Asset Management and owned an independent private wealth advisory firm.

The appointment follows the hiring of Sam Dowling as sales director for NSW and Western Australia in June this year.

Talaria chief executive Jamie Mead commented that Oliver will bring invaluable knowledge and experience to the team.

"With over two decades of experience spanning funds management and retirement income strategy distribution, Lance will be a huge asset to the Talaria team," he said.

He added that Talaria's Global Equity Fund has performed with a total return of 11.80% during the last 12 months to October, more than 16% outperformance over the MSCI World ex Aust benchmark.

"We have created significant growth across a broad range of investors over the last year, highlighting the value of our unique and alternative approach to global equity investing at a time when it is most needed," he said.