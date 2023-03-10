TAL offloads dealer group to CountPlus

ASX-listed firm CountPlus will acquire 75 financial advice practices that were once home to TAL.

CountPlus will pay $3.373 million for Affinia Financial Advisers and have about 400 advisers and $16.8 billion in funds under advice once the deal completes. CountPlus currently has 280 financial advisers.

Affiinia provides holistic financial and risk advice. Some 100 representatives will move to the CountPlus network.

CountPlus said that TAL has provided it with specific warranties and indemnities appropriate for a business of this nature and size.

Affinia generated net revenues of $3.03 million in the financial year ending 31 March 2022.

Marcus O'Sullivan, the head of Affinia, will support the transition, while chair Steve Helmich will be appointed to the Count Financial board following an approval.

TAL group chief executive and managing director Brett Clark said that following a review the life insurerd determined that CountPlus is "best placed to continue to enable Affinia's strategy, grow and support Affinia advisers and their clients".

Clark still believes that advisers have a vital role in the community by helping Australians make financial decisions and plan with confidence for the future.

"We remain committed to supporting and building lasting relationships with advisers and will continue to advocate for the value financial advisers deliver to their clients and community," he said.

CountPlus chief executive Hugh Humphrey said: "this strategic acquisition clearly positions CountPlus as a major player in the future of wealth management in Australia."

"The acquisition is terrific news for CountPlus investors and continues to evidence the disciplined execution of our growth strategy. It delivers the scale that we have clearly stated we are pursuing in Wealth and builds on our already stable base."