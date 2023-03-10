Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

TAL offloads dealer group to CountPlus

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 10 MAR 2023   1:10PM

ASX-listed firm CountPlus will acquire 75 financial advice practices that were once home to TAL.

CountPlus will pay $3.373 million for Affinia Financial Advisers and have about 400 advisers and $16.8 billion in funds under advice once the deal completes. CountPlus currently has 280 financial advisers.

Affiinia provides holistic financial and risk advice. Some 100 representatives will move to the CountPlus network.

CountPlus said that TAL has provided it with specific warranties and indemnities appropriate for a business of this nature and size.

Affinia generated net revenues of $3.03 million in the financial year ending 31 March 2022.

Marcus O'Sullivan, the head of Affinia, will support the transition, while chair Steve Helmich will be appointed to the Count Financial board following an approval.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

TAL group chief executive and managing director Brett Clark said that following a review the life insurerd determined that CountPlus is "best placed to continue to enable Affinia's strategy, grow and support Affinia advisers and their clients".

Clark still believes that advisers have a vital role in the community by helping Australians make financial decisions and plan with confidence for the future.

"We remain committed to supporting and building lasting relationships with advisers and will continue to advocate for the value financial advisers deliver to their clients and community," he said.

CountPlus chief executive Hugh Humphrey said: "this strategic acquisition clearly positions CountPlus as a major player in the future of wealth management in Australia."

"The acquisition is terrific news for CountPlus investors and continues to evidence the disciplined execution of our growth strategy. It delivers the scale that we have clearly stated we are pursuing in Wealth and builds on our already stable base."

Read more: CountPlusTALAffinia Financial AdvisersBrett ClarkCount FinancialHugh HumphreyMarcus O'SullivanSteve Helmich
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

CountPlus appoints new chief risk officer
Countplus grows advice arm, discontinues Wealth Axis
Zurich wins group insurance mandate
Super, advice class actions dampen CBA results
Countplus takes on regional firm
Rowe joins Kofkin Bond & Co
Adviser population dropped 17% in 2022
CBA increases Countplus indemnity to $520m
Financial advice among most qualified professions: Analysis
Insignia revamps wrap platform

Editor's Choice

RF Corval secures industrial facility, eyes more

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:33PM
The boutique fund manager has purchased a $14.7 million industrial asset through its RF CorVal Property Fund (CPF), as it looks to capitalise on tailwinds in the market it sees lasting for some time to come.

Inflation decimates retiree purchasing power

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:03PM
Inflation is eroding retirees' purchasing power, posing a significant risk to their financial stability.

Gender lens approach wins: Steed

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:40PM
Approaching investment opportunities through a gender lens is key to realising outperformance, according to Melior Investment Management's Lucy Steed.

Dodgy advice bill nears $5bn: ASIC

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:06PM
Providing its final update on institutions' financial advice remediation programs, ASIC calculated AMP, ANZ, Commonwealth Bank (CBA), Macquarie, NAB and Westpac have so far paid a combined $4.7 billion.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.