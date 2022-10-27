T. Rowe Price appoints head of APAC distribution

T. Rowe Price has appointed Elsie Chan as its head of Asia Pacific distribution, leading the investment manager's distribution teams in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

Chan assumed her new role on September 1, and reports to head of Americas, Asia Pacific and EMEA (AAE) Scott Keller. She replaces Nick Trueman who's become the new head of Europe, Middle East and Africa distribution.

Chan has assumed responsibility for all of Trueman's direct reports in APAC, continuing to build on and execute the multi-year growth plans set forth for Asia Pacific. These growth plans entail building a sustainable and diversified business to service its client base of institutional investors and financial intermediaries, T. Rowe Price said.

Chan joined T. Rowe Price in Hong Kong in 2015 to build out the financial intermediaries business in Asia, later taking on an expanded role as head of Asia ex-Japan distribution in 2018. She has more than 20 years of industry experience, and prior to joining the firm was managing director at UBS Global Asset Management, leading distribution, and product teams.

"Elsie has all the appropriate competencies and vision for this role and has the support of a high-quality team behind her. She has been successful in driving the expansion of our business in Asia ex-Japan and is well-positioned to lead the firm's next phase of growth in Asia Pacific," Keller commented.

Meanwhile, in her new role, Chan has appointed a leadership team to head up the Asia ex-Japan distribution business.

Glen Lee, who joined in July as head of Asia ex-Japan intermediary business, will continue to lead the intermediary distribution teams in Hong Kong and Singapore. T. Rowe Price said Lee will deepen the firm's partnerships with private banks, retail banks and insurance companies.

Also, Sae Joon Choi was named head of Southeast Asia and Korea institutional distribution and George Chow was named head of Greater China institutional distribution business. T. Rowe Price added that Choi and Chow have played a key role in the growth of the firm's institutional business in Asia.

"The appointments reflect T. Rowe Price's success and vision in the region, as well as our commitment to further strengthen local support to clients," Chan said.

T. Rowe Price has US$1.23 trillion in assets under management (AUM) as of September 30.