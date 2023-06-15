SWFs double in size, eye alternatives

The world's sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) have doubled their assets under management in the last decade.

Preqin's latest Sovereign Wealth Funds 2023 report shows AUM held by funds now totals US$10.4 trillion, as at March end. Notably, US$4.3 trillion of this is held by funds in Asia which have primarily driven the overall growth with their total AUM rising 31% since the end of December 2021.

China is also now home to the largest SWF, with the China Investment Corporation now at US$1.4 trillion, largely due to its investment in alternatives over the years. It has grown 44% in the last two years and now surpassed Norway's Government Pension Fund Global which has US$1.2 trillion.

This focus on alternatives is now flowing through to other SWFs, the report says, with many eyeing the diversification benefits and safeguard they provide.

Median target allocations as a percentage of total AUM to each asset class have remained constant or increased slightly since 2021, with a combined median target of 43.6% across all asset classes, Preqin said.

Current allocations to alternative assets as percentages of total AUM have also gone up between 2021 and March 2023 in all asset classes, except for infrastructure, with the combined median current allocation across all asset classes currently at 40%.

The biggest increase in the current median allocation was in real estate, from 6.5% in 2021 to 8.6% in March 2023, Preqin explained.

SWFs have also become more sophisticated with their alternatives investments, with some building large, dedicated in-house teams, like the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. They are also embracing technology to lower costs and prevent losses. For example, some SWFs are using AI in their forensic accounting functions and linguistic analysis to weed out poorly performing companies and mitigate losses, the report reads.

Private equity is one of the most popular alternative asset classes for SWFs, with the median allocation being 11.9%, inclusive of venture capital. While this is still lower than the target allocation of 13%, the 1.1% gap is the lowest it's been since 2013. Preqin said this is "likely due to more allocations to private equity funds in recent years. It could also be due to the denominator effect, where decreases in the value of other assets have increased the weighting of private equity, where the revaluations process is slower."

"Buyout funds are the dominant private equity strategy for SWFs, in part because they can deploy large sums of capital into large funds. Almost half (45%) of the private equity commitments of SWFs are in buyout funds, while 138 (20%) are in growth funds," Preqin said.

"In private equity, SWFs typically partner with global firms like Carlyle Group, EQT, Blackstone Group, and BlackRock, and invest in relatively mature markets in North America and Europe."

Commenting on the report's findings, Preqin managing editor and lead report author Harsha Narayan said: "Sovereign wealth funds have continued to build sophisticated in-house teams and are increasingly able to act more like a fund manager when deploying capital. They leverage talent, technology, and partnerships, with fund managers and investors to invest in various alternative asset classes, and they are growing more competent to conduct direct or co-investment deals."