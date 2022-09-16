Susan Buckley to leave QIC

After almost 21 years at Queensland Investment Corporation, Susan Buckley has decided to step down as managing director of the liquid markets group.

QIC's director of fixed income Beverley Morris has been appointed acting head of the liquid markets group.

Chief executive Kylie Rampa thanked Buckley for her long-term commitment to the business and the liquid market group's clients.

"Susan feels it's the right time to do something different and transition the leadership of the liquid markets group," Rampa said.

"She has made a significant contribution to QIC in managing a diverse range of global listed market solutions for our clients.

"Susan has been recognised for her leadership and career success throughout her tenure with us and is highly regarded and respected across the Australian financial services industry. We wish her all the best as she embarks on this next chapter."

Rampa said Buckley will work with Morris on a comprehensive handover as she transitions out of the business.

Buckley's previous roles include head of strategy and acting head of asset allocation at NRMA Asset Management, senior vice president and head of fixed interest at BT Funds Management, fixed interest strategist at Suncorp Investments and economist at National Australia Bank.

For her part, Morris has been with QIC for 20 years, joining from the Bank of England where she worked as an economist.

Before that, in 1997, she was an economist at the Queensland Treasury.

This story first appeared in Industry Moves.