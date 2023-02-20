Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

Support staff key to advice firm longevity: Report

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 20 FEB 2023   12:19PM

Financial advice firms are looking to hire more service-support staff in 2023 as many review their pay and benefits packages to remain competitive in an overheated market.

At least half of the 100 advice firms canvassed by consulting firm Business Health said they intend to add client-service managers/officers to their business in the coming 12 months.

The newly released report, Swimming at the end of the talent pool, highlights the growing need to find professional service-orientated support staff as a key business issue, as many deem this will play a role in their long-term success.

In the coming year, just 15% plan to recruit a general manager or practice manager. But in this highly competitive marketplace, Business Health found that it is necessary for practices to review the benefits package they offer if they do not want to be left behind.

Some 43% of firms do not offer bonus schemes, it found.

Larger practices (those with three employees or more) tend to pay higher salaries on average for operational roles compared to larger firms. Larger practices also tend to pay larger bonuses and are more likely to offer an enhanced package of ancillary benefits.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

As for other benefits, 29% of practices broadly do not offer support staff to negotiate flexible working hours. The majority (78%) do not offer them maternity or paternity leave.

Half of firms said they do not offer non-advisory staff education support such as fee course funding or paid time off to study for exams.

Business Health partner Rod Bertino said the world can change very quickly and to survive in business, firms need to be adaptable and willing to invest in the key drivers of success.

"For advisory practices this undoubtedly includes the people who work in the business," he said.

"With the quest for professional service-orientated support staff becoming one of the key business issues in 2023, if they wish to be considered an employer of choice, many firms will need to review the benefits package they offer to their non-advisory personnel."

Read more: Business HealthRod Bertino
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Adviser pay, incentives disparity revealed
Managed accounts drive profit, revenue surge
Clients want more communication from advisers: Research
New study finds advisers optimistic about growth
Last chance to have your say: Financial Standard weekly spot poll
Advice practices need succession plan: Research
FPA reveals awards shortlist

Editor's Choice

JANA awarded mandate by NFP

CHLOE WALKER
In a new mandate win, JANA will provide traditional advisory services, strategic advice and portfolio construction and risk assessment for Community Trust South.

Support staff key to advice firm longevity: Report

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advice firms are looking to hire more service-support staff in 2023 as many review their pay and benefits packages to remain competitive in an overheated market.

Allianz Retire+ launches new retirement income solution

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Allianz Retire+ has launched its new retirement income product, designed to enhance the provision of retirement planning for advisers.

CountPlus appoints new chief risk officer

ANDREW MCKEAN
CountPlus has appointed a new chief risk officer from Australian Executor Trustees (AET).

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Pease

GLOBAL HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY
RUSSELL INVESTMENT GROUP
Andrew Pease has come a long way from his quiet hometown on the Bass Strait. One thing that has stayed with him throughout his impressive career in financial services is his down to earth nature. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.