Support staff key to advice firm longevity: Report

Financial advice firms are looking to hire more service-support staff in 2023 as many review their pay and benefits packages to remain competitive in an overheated market.

At least half of the 100 advice firms canvassed by consulting firm Business Health said they intend to add client-service managers/officers to their business in the coming 12 months.

The newly released report, Swimming at the end of the talent pool, highlights the growing need to find professional service-orientated support staff as a key business issue, as many deem this will play a role in their long-term success.

In the coming year, just 15% plan to recruit a general manager or practice manager. But in this highly competitive marketplace, Business Health found that it is necessary for practices to review the benefits package they offer if they do not want to be left behind.

Some 43% of firms do not offer bonus schemes, it found.

Larger practices (those with three employees or more) tend to pay higher salaries on average for operational roles compared to larger firms. Larger practices also tend to pay larger bonuses and are more likely to offer an enhanced package of ancillary benefits.

As for other benefits, 29% of practices broadly do not offer support staff to negotiate flexible working hours. The majority (78%) do not offer them maternity or paternity leave.

Half of firms said they do not offer non-advisory staff education support such as fee course funding or paid time off to study for exams.

Business Health partner Rod Bertino said the world can change very quickly and to survive in business, firms need to be adaptable and willing to invest in the key drivers of success.

"For advisory practices this undoubtedly includes the people who work in the business," he said.

"With the quest for professional service-orientated support staff becoming one of the key business issues in 2023, if they wish to be considered an employer of choice, many firms will need to review the benefits package they offer to their non-advisory personnel."