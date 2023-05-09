Newspaper icon
Superhero launches in New Zealand

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 9 MAY 2023   12:00PM

New Zealand investors will now be able to access Australian and US-listed stocks on the homegrown share trading and superannuation platform.

Following the expansion, New Zealand investors can leverage Superhero's portfolio reporting features as well as real-time currency transfers and access to its referral program.

Superhero also signaled the ability to trade New Zealand stocks is in the pipeline, to be made available in upcoming months.

"We know that New Zealand is a population of incredibly engaged investors, and we can't wait to support them in growing their wealth," Superhero chief executive and co-founder John Winters said.

"Since launching in late 2020, Superhero's focus has been value and providing better options than what the incumbents have offered investors - and we're excited to do the same in New Zealand."

The announcement follows the failure of Superhero's merger with digital asset broker Swyftx which looked to establish a $1.5 billion financial services giant.

In December, Superhero announced that due to disruption and volatility in the cryptocurrency sector, the firms agreed to unwind the merger and move forward as separate, unrelated companies.

Nevertheless, Winters added Superhero's goal is to continue providing opportunities for investors and in this instance to provide New Zealander's the ability to invest without prohibitive costs or complicated pricing models.

"Launching in New Zealand has been a goal for a while now and we're so pleased to have Superhero live across the Tasman today," he said.

"With Superhero now being independently owned, our goal in supporting investors in growing their wealth sustainably has never wavered and today's launch is an example of this focus broadening. There's a lot more to come and we're excited to continue growing in both Australia and New Zealand."

Superhero's chief technology officer and co-founder Wayne Baskin added that the firm has invested "strongly" to ensure New Zealand investors have the same "great experience" as Aussie investors.

"We want to keep costs down and provide a user-friendly platform on which investors can grow their wealth," he concluded.

