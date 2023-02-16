Superhero creates lead strategy role

The trading and superannuation platform appointed its first head of strategy in Rachel Hopping.

Hopping returns to Superhero after a short stint as head of strategic partnerships at Fintech Australia. She previously worked on Superhero's marketing team.

Her other previous experience includes three years in marketing and partnerships at eBay.

Hopping will be responsible for leading the company's overall strategy and partnerships, joining the executive leadership team.

"We are delighted to have Rachel rejoin Superhero as our first head of strategy. Her deep experience and passion in fintech as well as in building and nurturing relationships with partners will be priceless as Superhero continues to grow in 2023 and beyond," Superhero chief executive John Winters said.

"Rachel was a key part of the Superhero team for over two years joining as our twelfth hire. She spearheaded major marketing campaigns and was instrumental in developing relationships with key partners.

"As Superhero enters this new phase of growth and our focus shifts to exploring strategic partnerships with other financial services companies, Rachel is the perfect person to drive our business strategy forward."

Hopping said she is excited to be rejoining Superhero.

"The Superhero team is made up of many talented individuals and the business has grown and evolved over the last two and a half years in market. There's a lot of opportunity to really transform how Australians engage with their investments and superannuation, and I can't wait to get stuck in," she said.