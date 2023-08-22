Newspaper icon
Super tax concessions cost less than future Age Pension savings: Mercer

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 22 AUG 2023   12:46PM

According to a Mercer report, superannuation tax concessions for median income earners costs less than the future Age Pension savings from super.

The Mercer Rethinking super tax concessions report shows under a model where individuals benefit from superannuation tax concessions, they end up drawing a higher Age Pension as their super balances diminish, primarily because of the assets test.

By the age of 75, those in this model would see their total retirement income surpassing that of their counterparts who saved without these tax concessions.

The report found that superannuation not only offers a superior long-term financial outcome for retirees but also proves more cost-effective for the government.

The Age Pension remains the government's largest retirement-related expense; however, its burden lessens with the introduction of superannuation tax concessions. Without these concessions, tax revenue during retirement would be greater, as both investment earnings and the Age Pension would be taxed.

Mercer senior partner David Knox noted that for median income earners, superannuation tax concessions lead to better financial security in retirement.

"In respect of median income earners is that the current superannuation taxation and Age Pension arrangements will provide these individuals with better financial security during retirement than if the superannuation tax concessions did not exist," Knox said.

"Furthermore, in many circumstances, there is a gain to long term government finances. In short, it's a win for both retirees and the government."

Read more: SuperannuationTax concessionsAge PensionMercerDavid Knox
