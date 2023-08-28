Newspaper icon
Super, retirement unit cushions Link's massive loss

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 28 AUG 2023   12:39PM

Link Group's retirement and superannuation business helped cushion the massive $418 million loss in the 2023 financial year, despite losing HESTA as a major client.

Link's Retirement and Superannuation Solutions (RSS) unit, which contributes 45% to the group's total revenue, reported strong member growth of 7.5% despite news of it losing HESTA's one million members.

HESTA announced it will not renew its contract with Link in FY2025, taking its members instead to GROW Inc.

"There is no impact on RSS' results in FY24 on account of the HESTA contract announcement," Link said.

However, other major super fund clients flagged that they will stick with the ASX-listed technology provider.

Rest renewed its partnership for five years, while AustralianSuper signed on for another two years. Contracts with AMIST, Prime Super, and Tasmania's public sector superannuation fund RBF have also been renewed. ANZ Staff Super is the latest to join forces with Link.

RSS earned an 8.3% increase in revenue during the period of $554.1 million. Operating profit of $118 million was up 11% year on year.

The UK strategy continues to progress to plan with RSS now administering approximately 1.6 million member accounts, up 60% over the last 12 months, Link said.

"Adjusting for the HS Pension acquisition, RSS in the UK saw member numbers up 18%. The UK now accounts for 2.5% of RSS revenue in FY23. The recent acquisition and partnerships in the UK provide RSS with a solid platform to deliver strong revenue growth over the next three to five years."

Also expanding in Hong Kong with a local team, Link said RSS "is now one of the biggest players in the Occupational Retirement Scheme Ordinance (ORSO) pensions administration market".

The Fund Solutions arm continues to dampen Link's performance with the unit's FY23 performance, starting with a massive $368.6 million asset impairment.

Woodford-related liabilities put a hole of $390.9 million in its profitability, provisioning this amount as the fallout from the Woodford Equity Income Fund settlement and associated redress continues.

Link's loss would have worsened if it had not sold its 10% interest in PEXA during the period in return for a gain of $406.8 million.

The sale of the Banking and Credit Management unit generated $120.1 million of revenue in FY23, down 8.7% year on year. Its sale of BCM to LC Financial Holding is due to complete on September 1.

While the group made a 5% year-on-year gain in revenue of $1.23 billion, it made a statutory net loss of $417.7 million, as flagged earlier this month.

Link chief executive and managing director Vivek Bhatia said: "Our business simplification strategy is nearly complete. We are on track to complete the Banking and Credit Management (BCM) sale in the next few days and complete the Fund Solutions (FS) sale to Waystone Group in October 2023."

Bhatia added that he remains confident about "the underlying quality and capacity of core businesses - RSS and Capital Markets.

"For FY24, on a continuing operations basis, we expect to deliver operating EBIT growth of at least 6%," he said.

