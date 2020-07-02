NEWS
Superannuation
Super reform should happen, but not now: Grattan
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 2 JUL 2020   11:48AM

The Grattan Institute has warned that now is not the time to enact sweeping reforms as the nation battles the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief executive of the Grattan Institute John Daley said policy priorities need to reflect the new reality created by the crisis.

"Governments should stick to their knitting, or Australia's economy and society could unravel," Daley said.

"Governments enacted a string of emergency measures to respond to the epidemic.  These emergency measures aimed to prevent an economic crash, and they succeeded. But they can't stay forever, and governments have to figure out how to unwind everything without upsetting the fragile economy they have been preserving."

Daley argued that while many people argue now is a good time to enact certain policy reforms that were on the table pre-COVID-19, it would only serve to harm Australia's economic recovery.

"However much we might like to reform superannuation, capital gains taxes and stamp duties, or make hospitals more efficient, or reduce pharmaceutical and pathology prices, this is not going to happen - and it shouldn't - for six months or more," he said.

"And if your wish list includes industrial relations reforms and lower company taxes, they probably shouldn't be top of the agenda now either."

Daley said such structural reforms have been on the table for a long time, and while they are worth doing, now is not the appropriate time.

"By contrast, failing to manage the wash-up of COVID-19 over the next six to 12 months could lead to an unpleasant economic shock, progressing to a depression lasting years," Daley said.

"Not dealing with the crisis would be the biggest waste of all."

Currently the government's JobKeeper and JobSeeker scheme are scheduled to roll off towards the end of September.

Daley said some emergency measures enacted to respond to COVID-19 should stay for the long term.

"Governments have increased JobSeeker, improved childcare affordability, and made long-overdue changes to telehealth, out-of-hospital care, and the interaction between public and private health systems," he said.

"COVID-19 has forced governments to do things that should have happened a long time ago, and reverting to bad ways would be criminal waste. But they all need to be refined."

Daley argued that the government needs to set up Australia to live in a world with COVID-19.

"This is a huge and urgent agenda. And for once, the urgent really is important," he said.

"Given the size of this agenda, if governments try to prosecute other major reforms over the next six months or more, they are likely to do them badly. In government, as in business, trying to do too much at once is usually a recipe for doing too little."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

