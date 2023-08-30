Super funds taking on the climate crisis

As stewards of future prosperity, superannuation funds are obligated to mitigate extreme climate impacts through rapid decarbonisation and drawdown permissions; a failure to act would squander a golden opportunity to spearhead the transition to a low carbon economy.

In a panel discussion at the AIST ASI conference, it was highlighted that despite an uptick in global climate finance, current investment levels are deficient. Subsequently, the urgent need to shift capital from high-emission to low or zero-emission investments affords superannuation funds the ability to be 'agents of positive change'.

Rest head of responsible investment and sustainability Leilani Weier explained that the industry fund has approached climate transition and physical risk management by developing a comprehensive climate change roadmap. The roadmap, which recently concluded its initial three-year plan, outlines six key measures and over 40 initiatives aimed at responsible investing.

Notably, Rest is setting its sights on achieving a net-zero carbon footprint by 2050, as is consistent with the goals of the United Nations Paris Agreement. To advance its goal, the fund launched a sustainable growth product in 2021 and divested from thermal coal mining companies in 2022. It also plans to invest $2 billion in renewable energy and or low carbon solutions by 2025.

Adding a new dimension to Rest's climate strategy, Weier disclosed that the fund's upcoming roadmap is slated for public release in the coming months. She underscored that the funds risk assessment will continue to consider not just immediate environmental threats, but also the chronic, long-term impacts on their investments.

In a similar vein, Australian Retirement Trust (ART) head of sustainable investments Nicole Bradford shed light on the importance of aligning superannuation strategies with the expectations of beneficiaries and members. ART recently commissioned research that showed a strong consensus among Australians - 74% agreed that superannuation funds should be invested sustainability and 66% want their funds to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

"In June, our board approved our net zero by 2050 roadmap; this is the inaugural roadmap for ART, and it brings to life a number of targets focused on reducing emissions in the global economy. We're playing our part in this transition, from engagement around financed permissions to portfolio alignment, also considering how we invest for those climate-related investments," she said.

Supporting these initiatives is a robust work program designed to guide super funds in creating and implementing comprehensive roadmaps that address not only transition risks but also physical risks. Bradford remarked that physical risks remain less developed compared to transition risks, but she acknowledged both are inherently complex.

A survey by the Investor Group on Climate indicated that only about 22% of superannuation funds or investors have assessed their portfolios for physical climate risks, and a mere 9% acted on that information.

"It really does highlight the challenges and the complexities of where we're currently at the moment. We don't know what the outcomes are going to be because we don't know what the temperature that is going to result from the transition and how fast we do that or not," Bradford said.

"What we do know is that even under a 1.5-degree scenario, there is going to be physical implications and impacts and we're already seeing," she added.

In its efforts to build a climate-resilient portfolio, ART is focusing on infrastructure and real estate. These sectors were chosen because the assets are fixed in physical locations, making it easier to evaluate the impacts of weather-related events.

While the fund is still in the early stages of developing its resilience strategies, they're actively working to understand how both transition and physical risks will influence their portfolio over time.