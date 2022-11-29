Super funds supercharge semiconductor business

Five super funds, including Hostplus, HESTA, TelstraSuper, UniSuper and NGS Super have participated in a $30 million topping up of Sydney-based semiconductor developer Morse Micro's series B funding round.

This brings the total raised by Morse Micro's series B round to $170 million.

The investments demonstrate the commitment of Australia's super funds to diversify their portfolios, building robust assets that will generate positive returns even in an uncertain market.

Morse Micro said that it intends to use the capital raised to accelerate IoT connectivity, achieving unprecedented scale and demand for its Wi-Fi HaLow technology.

"As part of our Series B round, this funding top-up is a cornerstone investment in our company's journey toward market scale and leadership," co-founder and chief executive Michael De Nil said.

"The substantial investment from these leading superannuation funds demonstrates a belief in our vision to revolutionise IoT connectivity.

De Nil added that, above all, this investment comes at a time when traction for Wi-Fi HaLow is growing, and Morse Micro is building enduring Wi-Fi HaLow solutions for the future.

"We're thrilled to have these distinguished institutional investors with us on the journey to revolutionise our digital future."

NGS Super's interest in the company is managed by Blackbird Ventures, with operating partner Robyn Denholm saying: "We continue to be impressed by the team at Morse Micro."

"From the very beginning Michael and Andrew have had an unwavering focus on building a great team and developing game-changing chips for the Wi-Fi HaLow revolution.

"We are extremely pleased to be able to further our support for Morse Micro on behalf of our investors."