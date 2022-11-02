Newspaper icon
Super funds, sovereign investors back $1bn VC fund

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 2 NOV 2022   12:46PM

Blackbird Ventures has raised the nation's largest venture capital fund, receiving over $1 billion in committed capital from some of Australia and New Zealand's largest institutions.

The fund consists of a $284 million core fund, $668 million follow-on fund and NZ$75 million dedicated NZ fund and will help Blackbird deliver on its mission to become generational owners of generational companies born in Australia and New Zealand, it said.

The fund had its first close in May, with subsequent closes bringing the total above the target $1 billion.

Investors include AustralianSuper, Hostplus, HESTA, Aware Super, Telstra Super and NGS, as well as the Future Fund, New Zealand Growth Capital Partners' Elevate fund and ACC.

The fund is also supported by over 270 individual investors, Blackbird said.

"In a great circle of life moment, we're proud to welcome some of the founders we backed in earlier funds as investors in this new fund," Blackbird partner said Rick Baker said.

"Our mission has been to help catalyze the startup community in Australia and New Zealand and this is a wonderful example of how our startup ecosystem is maturing and founders are investing back into the community."

The new fund aims to invest $1 billion of dry powder into Australia and New Zealand's startups and has already made 18 investments into startups, including in the AI, manufacturing and e-commerce sectors.

"Our investment approach isn't changing, we are still investing at the earliest stages and the majority of our first investments are made before there is revenue," Blackbird partner Nick Crocker said.

"This new fund gives us the privilege to invest in even more founders from the beginning, to give them the first capital they need to get started and then hopefully at every stage that follows."

Blackbird partner Samantha Wong added that, over the past decade, she has seen generational companies forming from across Australia and New Zealand - companies that are now used by one in 17 people who access the internet, that have punched above their weight on the world stage, and that employ thousands.

"In the next decade, employees will take their experiences from these companies and start the next generation of companies that follow, and Blackbird will be there to partner with them," she concluded.

This fund comes exactly a decade after Blackbird's inaugural fund which invested in, among other things, the first round for Canva.

