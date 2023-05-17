Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation
Sponsored by

Super funds must prioritise member experience: Consultant

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 17 MAY 2023   12:39PM

A global technology and HR consultancy is urging superannuation funds to shift to experience-led organisations, amid changing member expectations.

Bharat Bathi, the lead of Wipro HR Services' retirement services division, says "it's not an option anymore" for superannuation funds to remain transaction focused or product-led; instead they must prioritise the member experience.

"Members are getting smarter and more savvy; they expect to be served more effectively - every time. They are graduating from basic service agreements to data-driven solutions that are personalised, relevant, integrated, easy-to-use, and secure," he said.

As far back as 2014, an ASFA/PwC Superannuation survey found that members want their funds to anticipate their needs, educate them, and help them to make informed decisions.

Bathi said this can be achieved by leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

"By drawing actionable insights from big data, funds can cross and up-sell offerings as well as design new initiatives," he said.

Meanwhile, the Productivity Commission has warned Australians paying more than 1.5% of their total superannuation balance in fees are likely being hit by the 'fees-for-no-service' exploit.

Bathi emphasised the need for funds to reduce administrative costs and to redistribute them appropriately. This becomes particularly crucial as members may not always have the time or expertise to manage their investments.

In response, he notes some superannuation funds are adopting robotic process automation tools. These tools assist in monitoring super accounts, accessing research reports, and helping members make better financial transactions.

"Superannuation funds that plan to leverage new technologies and innovate are likely to provide better member experiences," Bathi said.

He also said social media continues to be the top choice of members for engaging with their superannuation funds.

According to a 2018 IQ Group survey, most members engage with their funds via Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms.

"From website navigation to page consistency and device compatibility, superannuation funds are judged on all parameters. It's almost imperative for superannuation funds to ensure their social media handles provide relevant and helpful information to members," Bathi said.

Finally, previous APRA Cyber Security Results revealed an increase in sophisticated cyber incidents in the superannuation industry. Earlier this year, NGS Super suffered a cyber-attack whereby members had their private data compromised.

To safeguard members' interests, superannuation funds need to strengthen their predictive and prescriptive analytics capabilities to detect cyber threats, Bathi said.

"To combat cyber scams, superannuation funds need to invest in augmenting their predictive and prescriptive analytics capabilities to detect known and unknown events that could lead to suspicious behaviour," he said.

Read more: SuperannuationTechnologyAPRAASFABharat BathiCyber SecurityIQ GroupNGS SuperProductivity CommissionPwCWipro HR Services
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AustralianSuper mistake spurs call for regulatory intervention
Superannuation changes limit tax benefits for top earners: ASFA
Industry funds gain ground in retirement asset battle: KPMG
Payday super to boost retirement savings for millions
Cbus eyes big deals in new investment blueprint
Super fund members eye change
UniSuper spends $1bn on European mobile towers
Iress outlines product-led growth strategy
Industry fund market share soars: KPMG
Aware retires VicSuper brand, expands investment menu

Editor's Choice

Hostplus surpasses $100bn in FUM

CHLOE WALKER
Hostplus says the growth has been driven by a combination of mergers and strong member growth.

Former super fund investment chief lands new gig

CHLOE WALKER
Foresters Financial has appointed former Media Super executive Michael McQueen as its new chief investment officer.

Super fund ASX dominance stable: Research

KARREN VERGARA
Superannuation funds have maintained a steady foothold in Australian equities, owning 38% of the market capitalisation, new research from Rainmaker finds.

Former Mason Stevens chief sells boutique

KARREN VERGARA
The investment management business founded by Mason Stevens' former chief executive and investments lead has been acquired by another boutique.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Peter Mancell

MANAGING DIRECTOR
MANCELL FINANCIAL GROUP
A champion of evidence-based investing, Mancell Financial Group founder and managing director Peter Mancell tells Karren Vergara how this investment philosophy helped bolster his practice and inspired him to co-write a book.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.