Super funds must prioritise member experience: Consultant

A global technology and HR consultancy is urging superannuation funds to shift to experience-led organisations, amid changing member expectations.

Bharat Bathi, the lead of Wipro HR Services' retirement services division, says "it's not an option anymore" for superannuation funds to remain transaction focused or product-led; instead they must prioritise the member experience.

"Members are getting smarter and more savvy; they expect to be served more effectively - every time. They are graduating from basic service agreements to data-driven solutions that are personalised, relevant, integrated, easy-to-use, and secure," he said.

As far back as 2014, an ASFA/PwC Superannuation survey found that members want their funds to anticipate their needs, educate them, and help them to make informed decisions.

Bathi said this can be achieved by leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

"By drawing actionable insights from big data, funds can cross and up-sell offerings as well as design new initiatives," he said.

Meanwhile, the Productivity Commission has warned Australians paying more than 1.5% of their total superannuation balance in fees are likely being hit by the 'fees-for-no-service' exploit.

Bathi emphasised the need for funds to reduce administrative costs and to redistribute them appropriately. This becomes particularly crucial as members may not always have the time or expertise to manage their investments.

In response, he notes some superannuation funds are adopting robotic process automation tools. These tools assist in monitoring super accounts, accessing research reports, and helping members make better financial transactions.

"Superannuation funds that plan to leverage new technologies and innovate are likely to provide better member experiences," Bathi said.

He also said social media continues to be the top choice of members for engaging with their superannuation funds.

According to a 2018 IQ Group survey, most members engage with their funds via Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms.

"From website navigation to page consistency and device compatibility, superannuation funds are judged on all parameters. It's almost imperative for superannuation funds to ensure their social media handles provide relevant and helpful information to members," Bathi said.

Finally, previous APRA Cyber Security Results revealed an increase in sophisticated cyber incidents in the superannuation industry. Earlier this year, NGS Super suffered a cyber-attack whereby members had their private data compromised.

To safeguard members' interests, superannuation funds need to strengthen their predictive and prescriptive analytics capabilities to detect cyber threats, Bathi said.

"To combat cyber scams, superannuation funds need to invest in augmenting their predictive and prescriptive analytics capabilities to detect known and unknown events that could lead to suspicious behaviour," he said.