Global pension funds are increasing investments in Australian agriculture, the nation's second-largest real estate sector, prompting Warakirri Asset Management managing director Jim McKay to question the relative absence of superannuation funds.

Warakirri has observed significant investment interest from North America, particularly Canadian pension funds, as well as from Japan and Europe.

The $3.2 billion boutique asset manager's assumptions are supported by last year's Frontier Advisors' report on private markets investment opportunities, which flagged foreign pension funds' "strong interest" in Australian agriculture relative to super funds.

Frontier's report suggested that global pension funds may not face the same "impediments" as superannuation funds in agricultural investment, finding the sector's return, risk, and illiquidity characteristics comparatively attractive.

In contrast to their international counterparts, the asset consultant explained that high fees and regulatory hurdles like RG 97 and APRA's super heatmap make agriculture investments less appealing for local funds, despite its potentially lucrative net returns. Notably, the Australian Farmland Index illustrates that returns from institutional-grade farmland have exceeded 10% over all one-year periods since 2015, except for the period to March 2021.

The Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) performance test is another investment impairment, as the lack of a clear benchmark for this asset class complicates performance evaluation.

"... performance from agriculture is unlikely to closely resemble that of the benchmark, regardless of whether it is classified in the equity, property or other asset classes," the report said.

Nevertheless, McKay highlighted to Financial Standard the significant potential of the agricultural sector, which accounts for over 7% of Australia's economy yet remains underrepresented on the ASX, accounting for just $30 billion of a $1.6 trillion market capitalisation.

"There's a great opportunity for super funds to broaden their diversification across industry sectors," McKay says.

"Given the typically limited exposure of funds' equity portfolios to agriculture or soft commodities, direct investment can offer more substantial diversification benefits than those achievable through listed markets."

He also emphasised that agriculture's impressive returns are achieved at roughly half the volatility of equities and only slightly more than bonds or other defensive assets.

In an effort to draw institutional investors, Warakirri earlier this month unveiled its new open-ended investment vehicle, the Warakirri Sustainable Cropping Strategy. This strategy's modus operandi is to own and operate a diversified portfolio of investment-grade broadacre cropping lands and related infrastructure assets across Australia.

"The strategy provides the opportunity to invest in agriculture in a way that's going to make a positive contribution," McKay says.

"It's crucial to hit return targets and deliver a positive contribution from an environmental sustainability perspective, something that's always been top of mind for us and which we believe will be increasingly important moving forward."

According to a JLL report, global farmland has reached its peak, with limited scope for development worldwide, underscoring the need for increased productivity and technological solutions.

"There's only one lever the world can pull to feed its population: increased productivity on the farm, that's about delivering executable, science-led improvements in farm productivity," McKay says.

"Australia is leading the charge in both."