We will be performing maintenance across our sites this weekend and will be offline from Friday, November 17 at 8 p.m. AEDT. We will be back online as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super funds missing out on rich returns from Aussie agriculture

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  FRIDAY, 17 NOV 2023   12:35PM

Global pension funds are increasing investments in Australian agriculture, the nation's second-largest real estate sector, prompting Warakirri Asset Management managing director Jim McKay to question the relative absence of superannuation funds.

Warakirri has observed significant investment interest from North America, particularly Canadian pension funds, as well as from Japan and Europe.

The $3.2 billion boutique asset manager's assumptions are supported by last year's Frontier Advisors' report on private markets investment opportunities, which flagged foreign pension funds' "strong interest" in Australian agriculture relative to super funds.

Frontier's report suggested that global pension funds may not face the same "impediments" as superannuation funds in agricultural investment, finding the sector's return, risk, and illiquidity characteristics comparatively attractive.

Sponsored by BNP Paribas AM
The right path towards a more sustainable future

In contrast to their international counterparts, the asset consultant explained that high fees and regulatory hurdles like RG 97 and APRA's super heatmap make agriculture investments less appealing for local funds, despite its potentially lucrative net returns. Notably, the Australian Farmland Index illustrates that returns from institutional-grade farmland have exceeded 10% over all one-year periods since 2015, except for the period to March 2021.

The Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) performance test is another investment impairment, as the lack of a clear benchmark for this asset class complicates performance evaluation.

Sponsored Video
 
     
Help your clients build, protect and leave their legacy

"... performance from agriculture is unlikely to closely resemble that of the benchmark, regardless of whether it is classified in the equity, property or other asset classes," the report said.

Nevertheless, McKay highlighted to Financial Standard the significant potential of the agricultural sector, which accounts for over 7% of Australia's economy yet remains underrepresented on the ASX, accounting for just $30 billion of a $1.6 trillion market capitalisation.

"There's a great opportunity for super funds to broaden their diversification across industry sectors," McKay says.

"Given the typically limited exposure of funds' equity portfolios to agriculture or soft commodities, direct investment can offer more substantial diversification benefits than those achievable through listed markets."

He also emphasised that agriculture's impressive returns are achieved at roughly half the volatility of equities and only slightly more than bonds or other defensive assets.

In an effort to draw institutional investors, Warakirri earlier this month unveiled its new open-ended investment vehicle, the Warakirri Sustainable Cropping Strategy. This strategy's modus operandi is to own and operate a diversified portfolio of investment-grade broadacre cropping lands and related infrastructure assets across Australia.

"The strategy provides the opportunity to invest in agriculture in a way that's going to make a positive contribution," McKay says.

"It's crucial to hit return targets and deliver a positive contribution from an environmental sustainability perspective, something that's always been top of mind for us and which we believe will be increasingly important moving forward."

According to a JLL report, global farmland has reached its peak, with limited scope for development worldwide, underscoring the need for increased productivity and technological solutions.

"There's only one lever the world can pull to feed its population: increased productivity on the farm, that's about delivering executable, science-led improvements in farm productivity," McKay says.

"Australia is leading the charge in both."

Read more: Pension fundsSuperannuationAustralian agricultureWarakirri Asset ManagementJim McKayYFYSInstitutional InvestmentFrontier AdvisorsAPRAASXAustralian Farmland IndexFinancial StandardWarakirri Sustainable Cropping Strategy
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

'Critical shortcomings' demand urgent action from trustees: APRA
Government to amend transfer balance cap laws
Objective of super bill lands in parliament
ATO recoups $684m in unpaid super
ASIC to crack down on superannuation misconduct
ASIC charges HESTA for misleading marketing
Rest names internal global equities lead
Vanguard Super institutes advice fee function, tweaks options
Future Fund exposed to dangerous Chinese investments: Opposition
Legalsuper hits members with increased fees

Editor's Choice

Rest hires policy lead from HESTA

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
The $75 billion superannuation fund welcomed a head of public policy this week, recruiting from HESTA.

Lombard Odier breaks into Australia, issues private credit mandate

ANDREW MCKEAN
Lombard Odier Investment Managers (LOIM), the asset management division of the Swiss private bank, has awarded a mandate to Equity Trustees for its first offering in Australia.

CQS sold to Manulife Investment Management

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australian billionaire Michael Hintze has divested a significant portion of his multi-billion-dollar asset management firm to Canadian giant Manulife Investment Management.

Wages growth reaches unsustainable level: Mousina

CASSANDRA BALDINI
The quarterly Wage Price Index (WPI) jumped by 1.3% to 4% in September, beating inflation, but AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina says it's not economically sustainable.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

DEC
6

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Which asset class do you think has the most impact in helping limit the effects of climate change?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

David Ferrall

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINCLEAR PTY LTD
FinClear founder and managing director David Ferrall is once again at the forefront of exciting technological change that will revolutionise share market trading. This time around, he tells Karren Vergara how FinClear is getting on the front foot.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.