Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super funds embrace offshore investment, internal teams

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 28 JUN 2023   12:44PM

JPMorgan's 'The Future of Superannuation' report highlights how Australia's largest super funds are leveraging their scale to invest offshore and bolster their internal investment capabilities.

This strategic shift is particularly noticeable among funds with assets exceeding $100 billion. The report details how such entities are diversifying their investments across a range of global asset classes and establishing international offices to explore new opportunities.

Aware Super is one such fund that's been expanding its global footprint to stay competitive.

Aware Super deputy chief investment Damien Webb highlighted the constraints of Australia's relatively small capital pool in the JPMorgan report.

"The superannuation system totals $3.5 trillion, which is 150% of the Australian stock market. As a result, what we're finding across asset classes is the need for global diversification; with this demand driving our recent strategy to expand our global footprint offshore, starting with the opening of a London office in late 2023," he said.

Likewise, Cbus chief executive Kristian Fok drew attention to the narrow sectoral focus on the Australian sharemarket, which is dominated by finance and mining companies. He argued that foreign markets offer better exposure to sectors like healthcare and technology.

"As you get bigger, and because of the positive cash flows, funds are growing faster than the investment opportunities in Australia. Investing offshore also allows the fund to access investments that you can't easily access in Australia, whether it's biotech or other sectors," he said.

Nevertheless, JPMorgan's report clarified that while large funds heavily invested in local markets can quickly reach their holding limits for individual stocks, this doesn't spell an end to the home bias. The report acknowledged tax considerations, such as Australia's local franking credits scheme, mean that home bias is unlikely to disappear completely.

"You've got double taxation and have to reclaim withholding taxes," Fok said of offshore investment.

"But given the diversification benefits and being able to target areas where we don't have exposure, we tend to try and find solutions for that, although solutions in emerging markets are more complicated."

The report also suggested that many of the most promising unlisted asset investment opportunities lie beyond Australian markets. UniSuper head of private markets Sandra Lee spotlighted the renewable energy sector as a prime example, with significant support in the US.

Making strides in clean energy investments, the US took a giant leap forward with the introduction of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) last year. This legislation earmarked US $369 billion in government incentives, expressly designed to invigorate investments in renewable energy and electrification initiatives.

"Australia's obviously got some opportunities, but given our domestic challenges around policy direction, it's been a little bit more challenging to find high-quality renewable deals. I think we will see more opportunity offshore, for example, in the US, where renewable projects will be much more supported given the IRA," Lee said.

While these unlisted investments have attractive risk-return characteristics, they also tend to come with higher transaction costs and management fees. A rising number of funds are tackling this issue by building internal investment teams.

Internal investment teams

Aware Super plans to internally half of its rapidly expanding asset base, a move aimed at reducing fees and broadening its scope of potential investments.

"We've been pushing really hard to get our internalised strategies up and running, whether it's equities, real assets, or cash and credit. Thus far that's contributing meaningfully to boosting net returnsby bringing overall fees down and we continue to be on that journey," Webb said.

Internal investment teams bring multiple benefits, including a relatively fixed cost base compared to outsourced managers who charge percentage-based fees, as well as potentially greater control and fresh investment insights, the report said. However, there are also governance challenges to consider, like the need to preserve the organisation's original culture and ensuring that investment performance is on par with an external manager.

As such, not all funds are adopting the strategy of internalising or setting up offshore bases.

HESTA is keen on global investment opportunities but is adopting a "wait and see" approach before opening an international office.

HESTA chief operating officer Stephen Reilly said: "We're looking for the best returns and we're big enough now that we can look wherever they are. But living in a 'Zoom' world, I think that question of how much you can get done without putting your feet on a plane has a different answer now than what it did three years ago. There are still huge benefits being there, but the benefits are a bit more nuanced than they used to be."

According to Reilly, quality execution is the primary determinant of any successful offshore expansion.

"Size makes a fund able to consider offshore, but it's more important to have relationships with experts than the wrong person on the ground anywhere," he said.

Read more: JPMorganSuperannuationAware SuperHESTACbusDamien WebbKristian FokSandra LeeStephen ReillyUniSuper
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Decade-long Santos well leak prompts investor concern
Super funds consider future of PwC contracts
AustralianSuper names deputy chief investment officer
ASIC nudges trustees on member fund compliance
Rainmaker MySuper index outdoes S&P ASX 200
Consultation opens on NALI reforms
Greg Combet steps down as IFM Investors, ISA chair
Suncorp wage scandal comes to a head
IFM, ISPT explore merger options
Cbus names chief investment officer

Editor's Choice

Performance test excluding retirement products is "crazy": Podcast

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:21PM
Industry Super Australia deputy chief executive Matthew Linden says the fact the amended superannuation performance test doesn't look at retirement products is a cause for concern.

Dealer group adopts profit-for-purpose model

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:10PM
Spark Financial Group will officially begin operating as a profit-for-purpose organisation with the launch of its Spark Legacy Program.

Smart beta ETP market share matures: Morningstar

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:44PM
The smart beta ETP market has reached maturity, evidenced by declining product closures, and increasingly intense fee competition, according to a Morningstar report.

BlackRock raises $500m for Super Battery

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:47PM
BlackRock Alternatives has secured over $500 million from Australian and global institutional and sovereign co-investors to expedite the development of the Waratah Super Battery.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Marcus Price

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
The financial services industry is awash with often convoluted and showy hierarchies and titles, but Iress chief executive Marcus Price has zero interest in that ostentatious dance. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.