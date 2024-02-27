Super funds captivated by equities: Research

Newspaper icon
Superannuation

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 27 FEB 2024   12:41PM

Superannuation funds have been heavily reliant on equities for the last decade compared to their global peers, a new study reveals.

The latest study by Willis Towers Watson's Thinking Ahead Institute finds that Australia's superannuation funds continue to cleave to equites for superior returns.

The Global pension assets study report analysed 22 global pension markets and found Australia's high dependency on the equity markets, allocating 51% to stocks, which is above the average of the top seven countries of 42%.

The US pension market has some 46% invested in equities, while Canada and Switzerland have 31% and 30% respectively.

Australia has only 14% allocated to bonds - the lowest among the top seven countries. The UK and Japan show a big appetite for bonds, allocating 58% and 56% respectively.

Across the board, the study found that there is a clear sign of reduced home bias in equities. Weightings in domestic equities has fallen, on average, from 60% in 2003 to 36.3% in 2023.

Out of the 22 countries studied, Australia recorded the biggest jump in equity allocation between 2013 and 2023 of 37%. It is followed by Switzerland (36%), South Korea (27%), Japan (25%), and Hong Kong (14%).

Australians' nest egg pitted against GDP also increased drastically, with the ratios for Australia, Switzerland, South Korea and Japan jumping 37, 36, 27 and 24 percentage points respectively.

In aggregate, global pension assets returned to growth in 2023, rising by 11% to reach US$55.7 trillion.

The US dominates as the largest single pensions market, accounting for 64% of assets among the largest 22 pension markets, followed by Japan and the UK with 6.1% and 5.8% respectively.

Thinking Ahead Institute director Jessica Gao said: "This global growth is not yet rapid, and pension assets remain behind their pre-2022 position, but it is far better than the experience a year before. Inflation has moderated, and as a result financial markets have remained supported by interest rates which appear also to have peaked, at least for now, in most countries."

Gao warned that the pensions industry is facing increased oversight from regulators.

"Government influence on pension schemes is also at high level as governments look for new ways to fund the systemic investment needed to overcome capital-hungry systemic issues such as the energy transition, climate change mitigation and sustained high-tech growth," she said.

One example highlighted is Australia's Your Future, Your Super reforms which has encouraged consolidation of pension providers.

"Government influence on pension schemes is at high level as governments are looking to pension funds to play a role in funding both the greening and the new growth in domestic economies," she said.

