Super fund fees now at record low: Data

Superannuation fees in Australia have reached a historic low, with the total expense ratio averaging 0.93% per annum, as per research from Rainmaker Information.

Rainmaker Information's analysis of over 1500 superannuation fund fee options, spread across hundreds of products, indicated a 2% reduction in the past year.

SMSFs are the least expensive segment with average fees of 0.65% per annum, while MySuper options, covering the largest number of members, maintains competitive average fees of 1% per annum as of June 30.

Rainmaker Information research manager Pooja Antil highlighted that MySuper fees fell from 1.05% to 1.00% over the year to June 2023, a significant reduction.

"This is the biggest fall in the MySuper benchmark fee since 2014," Antil said.

"Of the MySuper products, fees are now level for retail and not for profit funds."

Regarding MySuper products, not-for-profit funds generally have lower administration fees, in contrast to retail funds which typically offer lower investment fees.

Meanwhile, personal and retirement products have higher average fees at 1.16% and 1.07% per annum, respectively.

The research house also found that despite a decrease in total expense ratio for superannuation fees, the total fees paid to funds have risen by 3%, amounting to $32 billion.

Separately, superannuation funds now manage approximately $3.5 trillion, up from $3.3 trillion the previous year.

Interestingly, total fees paid are growing twice as fast as the industry's funds under management.

"This discrepancy highlights a potential diseconomies of scale effect, which may attract regulatory attention in the near future," Antil said.

However, Antil also affirmed that any reduction to the average fees is a good result for consumers.

"We should encourage a healthy and competitive superannuation market that continues to put downward pressure on fees," she said.