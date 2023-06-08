Super fund ESG options underweight BHP, overweight CSL

Super fund ESG options on average have "sharply reduced" exposure to BHP, Woodside Energy and Transurban while being overweight CSL, Telstra and ResMed, according to Rainmaker Information.

Rainmaker Information has released its most recent Rainmaker Benchmarking report, which features inaugural research into super funds portfolio holdings disclosure as of 30 June 2022.

As part of the report, Rainmaker analysed a sub-sample PHD analysis of 38 investment options offered by workplace super funds that the funds self-identify as being ESG options, along with a wider analysis of MySuper investment options.

The 38 ESG investment options held a total of $160 billion in assets. Rainmaker found that the 38 options hold "a surprisingly high degree of similarity," noting "indeed, at first glance it's hard to draw much distinction."

On average, the investment options have "noticeably lower exposure to the materials, energy and financials sectors. Offsetting this, ESG investment options on average have higher exposure to the communications services, health care and information technology sectors."

In international equities holdings, "ESG products were found to on average have clear tilts away from many of the major global technology giants other than Microsoft, Alibaba and Tesla."

These headline findings suggest that the investment strategies for super fund ESG investment options are much more nuanced than simply what is in or not in their portfolios, Rainmaker said.

"The analysis of ESG holdings was one of the more topical aspects of the analysis," said Rainmaker Information executive director of research Alex Dunnin.

"It's also the most emotive given how many stakeholders don't seem to understand that the task of a super fund is first and foremost to satisfy the Sole Purpose Test, deliver investment returns and look after the financial interests of their members."

Dunnin added the task of a super fund isn't to solve climate change or address every social ill facing Australia.

"This makes running a super fund portfolio in light of all the ESG and climate action constraints akin to walking a high wire tightrope," he said.

"Plus, through following the Sustainable Development Goals and other parameters, super fund ESG portfolios have in recent years clearly evolved from simplistic divestment strategies to a mix of divestment, engagement and positive portfolio construction. And this should be overlaid with how the Safeguard Mechanism works, ASIC's greenwashing crackdown and other enhanced ESG reporting initiatives."

Dunnin said super funds have by and large done an "extraordinary job assembling their portfolio holdings disclosures."

"Let's remember that doing this requires funds to consolidate underlying holdings data across dozens of investment managers, across multiple complex asset classes," he said.

"The holdings regulations being vague on some key details have however created ambiguity among funds on precisely what data should be disclosed and in what shape and format. And let's recall that there's no single investment administration protocol out there either."

But that said, a small number of funds have either misunderstood the intent of the regulations or deliberately chosen to ignore them, Dunnin commented.

"Given ASIC's greenwashing crackdown, Rainmaker would council their RSE boards to urgently review this," he said.