Super fund advice needs more guardrails: Conference

Loosening financial advice regulation under the Quality of Advice Review proposals would highly benefit superannuation fund members, but many are convinced that this only works in theory.

The Quality of Advice Review chair Michelle Levy stuck to her guns at the recent SMSFA Conference, forging ahead with the idea that financial advice should be easily accessible within financial institutions.

Given that Australians' relationship with their superannuation fund is for the long haul and might be the longest one they will have with a financial entity, Levy argued that members should be able to obtain meaningful advice from their super fund providers.

"[My children] joined a super fund and all being well, it's serving their needs and purpose. They'll be there till they're 100 [years old]," she said.

Levy added that it would be "nonsensical and stupid" that their super fund should not be able to provide them with personal advice during their life to assist them.

In the final proposals released in February, Levy recommended amending the Corporations Act to allow for all financial product advice to be considered personal financial advice.

This includes enabling super funds to provide personal advice to members and be subject to the proposed Good Advice Duty.

However, many fear that superannuation funds, insurers and banks will gain more advice autonomy and the financial services industry will revert to the pre-Hayne Royal Commission era.

Levy argued that in formulating the recommendations, she had the consumer front of mind - not the banks, super funds or financial institutions.

The Financial Planning Association of Australia chief executive Sarah Abood, who also sat on the panel, pointed to a straightforward example of advice - when a member in accumulation phase wants advice on the best investment option.

Where it becomes more complicated, however, is when members transition to retirement.

"That's an area where vertical integration is being proposed as cross-subsidising a piece of advice that we wouldn't necessarily see as simple," she said.

Centrelink, estate planning, a partner's circumstances are among the many factors that must be considered.

"We would argue that that's not simple. We would also argue that cross subsidising that kind of advice is more problematic than the intra-fund approach we've had to date," she said.

While the FPA is broadly supportive of the recommendations, Abood said that she has some concerns about this particular area of the recommendations and told Levy that it requires further guidance.

"We'd like to be involved in potentially putting some guardrails in place," she said.