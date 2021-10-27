NEWS
Superannuation

Super executives switching options in conflict: ASIC

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 27 OCT 2021   11:46AM

ASIC has released the results of surveillance into investment switching by super fund executives during market volatility at the start of the pandemic, finding possible conflicts of interest.

ASIC looked at a sample of 23 trustees (including trustees of industry and retail funds) and focused on conduct during the time of increased market volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The surveillance revealed conduct that fell below ASIC's expectations, the regulator said.

"We expected superannuation trustees to have robust conflict of interest policies that dealt adequately with investment switching, including by their directors and executives. What we found instead was often a clear failure to identify investment switching as a source of potential conflict, resulting in a lack of restrictive measures and oversight to adequately counter this risk," ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said.

"This is very concerning given the level of sophistication and governance required of trustees when managing millions of dollars in assets on behalf of fund members."

The regulator found that most trustees surveilled failed to identify investment switching as a risk, resulting in a lack of controls or guidance around investment option switching.

There was significant disparity among trustees in the level of engagement by their boards on the issue of conflicted investment switching by directors and executives, ASIC said.

The surveillance found almost half of the trustees (10 of the 23) did not have preventative controls such as trade pre-approvals or switching blackout periods to limit executives' ability to switch investment options.

And many trustees did not have mechanisms in place at all to regularly review switching activity by their directors and executives.

There was also a lack of oversight of investment switching among related parties (like a spouse or family member) within funds.

ASIC acknowledged that some trustees that did not have oversight of this issue in place at the time of the surveillance had already committed to putting oversight in place going forward.

"Directors and executives of superannuation funds may have knowledge of their trustee's decisions around valuations of unlisted assets or the authority to influence such decisions. Trustees must have effective conflicts management frameworks to prevent the misuse of such information," Press said.

"Policies should cover the identification, control, management and regular monitoring of conflicts as well as the consequences for non-compliance. Such protections will help trustees manage the risk that their executives' own interests or those of a related party results in loss of confidence in the fund or in detriment to members."

