Financial Planning
Super, advice class actions dampen CBA results

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 15 FEB 2023   12:37PM

Despite reporting bumper profits this morning, Commonwealth Bank continues to put out fires from its misconduct stemming from the Hayne Royal Commission, as it looks to tackle several class actions in 2023.

One ongoing lawsuit alleges that Colonial First State Investments Limited (CFSIL) kept members from the CFS FirstChoice Fund and Commonwealth Essential Super invested in in-house products. It also affected members in the FirstWrap Pooled Cash Account who earned lower interest rates well below the market so that for CFSIL could retain the margins for its own benefit. As ordered by the Federal Court, CBA will need to mediate this issue by 13 October 2023.

The second class action relates to fees charged by the FirstChoice Fund. CFSIL, as trustee, allegedly acted unconscionably and breached its duties and acted unconscionably because it failed to take steps to avoid the payment of grandfathered commissions to financial advisers. CBA will face mediation around the second quarter of 2023 and a trial is set to commence on 7 August 2023.

In January 2020, the latest class action brought against the superannuation business, alleges that CFSIL did not act in the best interests of members and breached its trustee duties when taking out group insurance policies obtained from Colonial Mutual Life Assurance Society Limited (CMLA).

It is alleged that CFSIL entered and maintained insurance policies with CMLA on terms that were less favourable to members than would have reasonably been available in the market. The lawsuit also claims that CMLA was knowingly involved in CFSIL's contraventions as trustee and as such profited from them.

The bank is also busy fighting class actions for its former advice businesses.

Get a step ahead of admin

One class action alleges Count Financial (which is now owned by CountPlus) and its authorised representatives acted in misleading or deceptive conduct and received commissions but provided no advice. A trial date is set for March 2024.

Between June and December 2022, CBA saw an increase in the provision for aligned advice remediation for former authorised representatives from Financial Wisdom, Count Financial and Commonwealth Financial Planning of $198 million, which included charging clients fees for no service provided.

The group made a record $5.2 billion in after-tax profit in the last six months of 2022.

Most of its operating income of $13.6 billion (up 12% year on year) was driven by a recovery in net interest margins and growth in home, business and institutional loans.

It will pay fully franked dividends of $2.10 per share.

Read more: CFSCBACommonwealth BankCount FinancialHayne Royal CommissionFinancial Wisdom
