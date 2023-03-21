Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

Super a big national advantage: Chalmers

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 21 MAR 2023   11:56AM

Addressing the Conference of Major Super Funds in Melbourne this morning, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the superannuation system is one of the reasons he feels optimistic about the future of the economy, though remained realistic about possible challenges ahead.

Appearing via video, Chalmers said we're experiencing a defining moment for our economy and for superannuation and, while optimistic, touched on "some of the difficulties" coming down the line.

"Obviously, inflation is hanging around higher than we would like for longer than we would like, even as it moderates from its peak around Christmas," he said.

"Interest rate rises are really tightening the screws for a lot of families and small businesses right around the country."

He said if you combine that with global uncertainty, it's easy to see why Treasury and the Reserve Bank of Australia expect a slower economy.

"We've got a lot coming for us around the world, but we've got a lot going for us as well," he said.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

Chalmers highlighted Australia's 3.5% unemployment rate as a positive for the nation and said given the circumstances it's a "stunning outcome."

"We're getting very good prices for our commodities on world markets, we have been seeing the beginnings of wage growth as well and that's really important too," he explained.

Thirdly, he said, Australia's superannuation system is one of the "big national advantages" the country has while it grapples with uncertainties in the near future.

Chalmers said whether that's the energy transition, the shift to services, care economy, or how to harness technology, super obviously has an "indispensable role" in all of that.

He further highlighted the Albanese government's three-part super agenda.

"First of all, nailing down the objective of super," he said.

"Many of you in the room today have discussed with me and with Stephen Jones, Anthony Albanese, Katie Gallagher, and others how we nail down this objective."

He reinforced the government has opened its consultation and welcomes industry feedback.

"Secondly, we want to try and make the tax concessions in superannuation a bit more sustainable, not by eliminating those tax concessions, but by making them a little bit less generous for people who have balances of more than $3 million," he explained.

Chalmers pointed out that the changes won't come into effect until after the election and will only impact half a percent of people in the superannuation system.

"You know all of the facts, a number of you have supported the changes that we've announced, and we appreciate that a great deal," he said.

"Making those tax concessions, more affordable, more sustainable. It's a modest change but it's a meaningful change, I think when you consider the structural position of the budget."

However, leaders of the opposition aren't convinced, noting that if the $3 million superannuation cap isn't indexed, hundreds of thousands of Australians will potentially be affected.

The third objective on the government's agenda, is to maximise super investment opportunities, "particularly in areas where we know we have big advantages," said Chalmers, whether that's the energy transition or social and affordable housing, data or digital.

"All of these vast opportunities in our economy, there are big chances for superannuation to get the kind of returns for your members that we all want to see," he said.

He thanked those in the industry for its cooperation and collaboration on policy matters and said the agenda remains to work closely together.

"The whole government is grateful for the opportunity to work closely with so many of you in the superannuation sector," he concluded.

Financial Standard if the official media partner of the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees' 2023 Conference of Major Super Funds (CMSF). You can subscribe to AIST's free newsletter by clicking here.

Read more: Conference of Major Super FundsTreasurer Jim ChalmersAnthony AlbaneseAustralian Institute of Superannuation TrusteesFinancial StandardKatie GallagherReserve Bank of AustraliaStephen JonesTreasury
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Chalmers' promise to end super wars foiled by criticism
Super funds are lousy at communications: Strategist
Professionalise sustainability within funds: Panel
Future-proofing the super system: Rees
FPA voices concern on proposed CSLR, FAR laws
Review of managed investment schemes kicks off
Super tax break crackdown to hit $410bn in savings
Victim access to super should be extended: Associations
Menopause: The silent economic crisis
Australian Retirement Trust lines up another merger

Editor's Choice

Super a big national advantage: Chalmers

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Addressing the Conference of Major Super Funds in Melbourne this morning, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the superannuation system is one of the reasons he feels optimistic about the future of the economy, though remained realistic about possible challenges ahead.

Jones to prioritise CSLR legislation

KARREN VERGARA
Assistant treasurer Stephen Jones flagged he will prioritise the passage of the Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR) laws in a bid to strengthen consumer protections.

New EM fund for Maple-Brown Abbott

KARREN VERGARA
The active fund manager has launched a strategy targeting companies that operate in fast-growing economies globally.

First Sentier partners with AlbaCore Capital

ANDREW MCKEAN
First Sentier Investors (FSI) has partnered with AlbaCore Capital Group, securing an undisclosed majority stake in the European credit manager.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Interested in investing in private equity?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kate Galvin

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
VICTORIAN FUNDS MANAGEMENT CORPORATION
Chief executive of one of Australia's largest investment managers, Kate Galvin is helping spearhead greater gender equity, diversity, and inclusion in the investment management industry. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.