Superannuation
Sunsuper, QSuper confirm merger will go ahead
BY KARREN VERGARA, JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  MONDAY, 15 MAR 2021   2:00PM

Sunsuper and QSuper will merge later this year, with the two funds naming the key executives and board directors to lead the $200 billion entity.

The two funds have signed a Heads of Agreement to merge by September this year, a decision that is supported by the Queensland government.

The move will see the departure of QSuper chief executive Michael Pennisi. Current Sunsuper chief executive Bernard Reilly will become chief executive of the merged fund, and current QSuper chair Don Luke will serve as chair.

"Bernard is a first-class chief executive with exceptional investment and risk-governance leadership credentials. He brings an in-depth understanding of global asset management and broad strategic experience in superannuation, funds management and enterprise transformation," Luke and current Sunsuper chair Andrew Fraser said.

"Bernard has a deep commitment to the mission of serving the best interests of members and, along with his commitment to our combined team, the board are confident that they have a strong leader to transition the merged fund."

The Queensland government has given the green light for its biggest superannuation funds to merge. Currently, Sunsuper has some $80.6 billion in assets under management and 1.4 million members, while QSuper has about $120 billion and 600,000 members.

Queensland treasurer and minister for investment Cameron Dick said the government had ensured the interests of fund members would be protected through the merger process, should it proceed.

"The Palaszczuk Government supports this proposal because it aligns with our vision to reinforce Queensland's position as a preferred investment destination," he said.

"The merger of QSuper and Sunsuper would create one of Australia's largest super funds, headquartered in Queensland with two million members and $200 billion in assets."

The two industry funds floated the possibility of a merger in 2019.

In April 2020, the funds confirmed the planned merger will be delayed, owing to difficulties in conducting due diligence while staff are working remotely as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due diligence activities regarding our merger with Sunsuper are continuing (although remotely)," QSuper said at the time.

"Like most organisations, COVID-19 is having an impact on the way QSuper works, with many of our employees moving to remote working arrangements.

"We remain fully committed to continuing this work. However, the timelines to complete the due diligence process will be extended. This is not unexpected and ensures that we can balance our members' needs today and the long-term."

The merged asset pool will snatch AustralianSuper's longstanding title of the country's largest superannuation fund, which has about $180 billion in assets.

Reilly was appointed chief of Sunsuper in October 2019. Prior to that, he worked at NSW Treasury Corporation and State Street Global Advisors (SSGA).

Reilly has committed to the role of the merged entity until at least December 2022 and will spend most of his time in Brisbane.

The board of directors will comprise Fraser, Michael Clifford, Mark Goodey, Elizabeth Hallett, Michael Traill and Georgina Williams from Sunsuper.

From QSuper the board will include Luke, Bruce Cowley, Mary-Anne Curtis, Shayne Maxwell, Sandra McCullagh, Beth Mohle and Kate Ruttiman.

"The board brings together directors from a range of backgrounds, each bringing sound judgement and strong commercial acumen, as well as unique skills that ensure diversity of thought and an ongoing culture of putting members first, which will define the merged fund from day one," said Luke and Fraser.

"The merged fund's membership will be well served by this board, who understand the role of employers nationally, and are committed to our expansive adviser community, as well as the Queensland government as a major employer within the fund."

The merged fund will be headquartered in Brisbane where the majority of management and staff will be based.

Read more: QSuperCurrent SunsuperBernard ReillyDon Luke
