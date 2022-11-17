State Super welcomes former Deloitte partner to board

State Super has appointed former Deloitte partner Russell Mason as a director.

Mason commenced his four-year term this month and has over 40 years of advisory experience in the superannuation industry.

Most recently he worked as lead superannuation advisory partner at Deloitte.

While at the consultancy firm he advised super funds in setting strategic directions and developing new products and services for members.

Before that Mason held senior roles at Mercer for 24 years and was a director of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA).

After 30 years of involvement in both the ASFA board and its executive committee, he was made a life member in 2018.

State Super chair Nicholas Johnson said Mason has a demonstrated history of leadership in the superannuation consulting field.

"His decades of experience in business planning, investment strategies, and governance will be a real asset in delivering for our members and stakeholders," he commented.

Its chief executive John Livanas added: "We're pleased to welcome Russell to the board. He brings the right skills and experience at a time where we are seeing increasingly complex challenges in the superannuation environment."