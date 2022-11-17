Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

State Super welcomes former Deloitte partner to board

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 17 NOV 2022   12:38PM

State Super has appointed former Deloitte partner Russell Mason as a director.

Mason commenced his four-year term this month and has over 40 years of advisory experience in the superannuation industry.

Most recently he worked as lead superannuation advisory partner at Deloitte.

While at the consultancy firm he advised super funds in setting strategic directions and developing new products and services for members.

Sponsored by ClearBridge
The Long-Term Case for Infrastructure: Learn more

Before that Mason held senior roles at Mercer for 24 years and was a director of the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA).

After 30 years of involvement in both the ASFA board and its executive committee, he was made a life member in 2018.

Sponsored Video
Grow your HNW client base with the leading platform for HNWs

State Super chair Nicholas Johnson said Mason has a demonstrated history of leadership in the superannuation consulting field.

"His decades of experience in business planning, investment strategies, and governance will be a real asset in delivering for our members and stakeholders," he commented.

Its chief executive John Livanas added: "We're pleased to welcome Russell to the board. He brings the right skills and experience at a time where we are seeing increasingly complex challenges in the superannuation environment."

Read more: DeloitteState SuperRussell MasonASFAAssociation of Superannuation Funds of AustraliaJohn LivanasMercer forNicholas Johnson
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Durack returns to Schroders
MySuper index records worst rolling return since 2009
Cost of retirement in lockstep with inflation: ASFA
AMP's Edwina Maloney joins ASFA board
Calls for greater efforts to close gender pay, super gap
Aussies pay the price for early release of super: ASFA
Office for Women combats financial abuse
Mason Stevens appoints head of asset allocation
Review of YFYS receives mixed response
Top super funds for ESG revealed

Editor's Choice

Mercer recruits from Hostplus

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:43PM
Mercer appointed its new chief risk and compliance officer in the Pacific region, Norlena Brouwer, who joins from Hostplus' executive team.

Evidence of poor LRBA advice: Report

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:51PM
A second Council of Financial Regulators (CFR) report, Leverage and Risk in the Superannuation System, says there continues to be evidence of individuals receiving advice regarding the use of limited recourse borrowing arrangements (LRBAs) that could put their retirement savings at risk.

Altis Property Partners secures $600m

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:40PM
The Australian real estate investment manager secured equity commitments of $600 million from global investors for its real estate strategies.

NGS Super chair to retire

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:16PM
After a decade in the role, Dick Shearman is retiring as chair of NGS Super.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Why Franklin Templeton for Fixed Income?

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
NOV
17

A year in wealth management - what it means for 2023 

NOV
23-24

FPA Professionals Congress 

FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Simon Brinsmead

GENERAL MANAGER, INSTITUTIONAL CLIENT SOLUTIONS
CHALLENGER LIMITED
Challenger Solutions Group general manager Simon Brinsmead has taken an unconventional career path. While not recommending others follow in his footsteps, there's much to be admired about his unabashed individualism and pursuit of the interesting. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.