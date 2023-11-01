SPDR slashes fees on six ETFs

State Street is reducing management fees on six of its SPDR exchange-traded funds (ETFs) following a pricing review, impacting almost 70% of the SPDR business' total local assets under management (AUM).

The fee cuts, relating to four domestic sector ETFs and two international ETFs, are effective from today.

Firstly, the $4.6 billion SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Fund (STW) and the SPDR S&P/ASX 200 ESG Fund (E200) will see an annual management fee reduction of more than 60%, from 0.13% to 0.05%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR MSCI Australia Select High Dividend Yield Fund's (SYI) annual management fee will fall by 15 basis points from 0.35% to 0.20%.

The SPDR S&P/ASX Australian Government Bond Fund's (GOVT) annual management fee will drop 12 basis points from 0.22% to 0.10%.

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend Fund (WDIV) will reduce by 15 basis points from 0.50% to 0.35%.

Finally, the SPDR MSCI World Quality Mix Fund (QMIX) will be cut by 22 basis points from 0.40% to 0.18%.

Combined, they account for 67% of the business' total Australian AUM.

SPDR ETFs Australia head Kathleen Gallagher said the fee changes demonstrate State Street's commitment to the democratisation of investing by delivering cost-effective, institutional quality solutions to investors.

"For investors, these changes now mean they could now pay as little as $5 per annum in management costs on an account balance of $10,000 for Australian equities, $10 per annum for Australian government fixed income and as little as $18 for factor-based investing in international equities," Gallagher said.

"Today's announcement makes investing in ETFs even more affordable, especially for newer investors who are just getting started along with those using ETFs to build a core portfolio."

As the core is typically the largest part of a portfolio, Gallagher said, it is important to use cost-effective solutions over the long term.

"Simply put, it all starts with asset allocation. And today's uncertainty makes building a cost-effective diversified core more important than ever, as costs accumulate over time, eroding a portfolio's total return," she said.