Sony to list financial services business

Sony to list financial services businessBY KARREN VERGARA | WEDNESDAY, 24 MAY 2023 12:44PM
Sony is set to partially spin-off its financial services arm, a diversified unit operating in life insurance, banking and venture capital.
Sony Financial Group Inc (SFGI), which operates in life and non-life insurance, banking, nursing care and venture capital, is due to list as its parent company positions it for growth.
Sony intends to own a portion of SFGI about 20% or less when the listing eventuates.
This is so that "the financial services business can continue to utilise the Sony brand, including in their company name, and continue to generate synergies with Sony Group companies after the execution of the spin-off," Sony said.
Sony anticipates the spin-off to take place within the next two to three years.
Sony's businesses predominantly operate in entertainment, electronics and semiconductors. The entertainment unit comprises music, pictures, and game and network services. The life insurance offering launched in 1979 by one of Sony's founders.
Looking ahead, one of Sony's growth initiatives is to expand in the virtual reality and artificial intelligence space.
It is currently providing a place where people connect with each other through live service games, live performances by music artists and initiatives that increase sports fan engagement.
It is also connecting the virtual and the physical worlds using technologies such as mobile motion capture and skeletal tracking system.
"Through diverse individuals sharing their knowledge and activities beyond boundaries, evolving our business diversity, and connecting organically, Sony aims to achieve further growth and enhance long-term value across the overall Sony Group," Sony said.
