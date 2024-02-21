Newspaper icon
SMSF

SMSFA reappoints Hay-Bartlem as chair

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 21 FEB 2024   12:45PM

The SMSF Association announced that Scott Hay-Bartlem has been reappointed as its chair and will serve another two years.

Hay-Bartlem joined the association as a director in July 2019 and was appointed chair in February 2022.

With a background in law, he is a currently a partner at Brisbane-based Cooper Grace Ward, where he has worked since 1993.

He specialises in advising on tax, superannuation, structuring and restructuring, and estate planning and succession. This includes assisting accountants, financial advisers, lawyers, and others help clients deal with these issues. He also leads the law firm's commercial and private client workgroup.

Hay-Bartlem said he is "honoured to be asked to remain in the role, especially at a challenging time for the SMSF sector."

"We are still negotiating with all interested parties over the government's proposed new tax on SMSF balances exceeding $3 million as well as contributing to the ongoing debate on the legislation emanating from the Quality of Advice Review," he said.

Hay-Bartlem addressed delegates at the opening of the SMSF Association's National Conference in Brisbane this morning, saying that the ongoing success of the annual conference is because of its members, their dedication to professionalism, and ability to foster a sense of community.

"As an association, we will continually work to promote the professionalism and integrity of the sector, while staying actively involved in discussions with government, stakeholders, regulators and policy makers," he said.

Financial Standard is the official media partner of the 2024 SMSF Association National Conference.

