Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

SMSF Association names head of membership

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 18 APR 2023   12:01PM

Neil Sparks will become the new head of membership and corporate development for the SMSF Association, effective May 1.

Sparks currently serves as head of policy and technical services at BT, a tenure he has held for over 15 years.

As a fellow of the association, Sparks also holds an SMSF specialist advisor designation. He is a former member of the SA State Chapter committee and has previously presented at the Association's annual national conference.

In his new role, Sparks will be responsible for membership growth and building bi-lateral and multi-lateral strategic alliances and partnerships with finance industry corporates, licensees, and advice businesses.

Sponsored by Warakirri
Time to buy smaller companies?

In addition to BT, Sparks brings previous experience as a former head of financial planning at BankSA and a regional manager for Australian Executor Trustees.

SMSF Association chief executive Peter Burgess said Sparks' industry experience, coupled with this SMSF technical knowledge and his deep understanding of the association's values and members makes him an outstanding addition to the team.

"The SMSF sector continues to grow strongly and along with it the demand for SMSF specialist advice," he said.

"So having someone like Neil on our team, with his established adviser and licensee connections, will be invaluable in our quest to encourage more industry professionals to step up and become SMSF specialists."

Meanwhile Sparks said he is excited about the opportunity to work for the association, which he has had a long relationship with.

"I have always admired its professionalism and values, so to be able to join a team that is dedicated to improving the quality of SMSF advice, and moving this sector forward, is incredibility exciting," Sparks said.

Read more: SMSF AssociationNeil SparksPeter Burgess
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Franking credit changes could backfire: SMSF Association
Curbing super tax breaks for the wealthy: Consultation opens
Chalmers' promise to end super wars foiled by criticism
Victim access to super should be extended: Associations
Associations call for improved access to financial advice
FPA, SMSFA launch specialist pathway
ASIC abandons $500k SMSF threshold
Government eyes crackdown on super tax concessions
Still work to do on QAR: Levy
iExtend adds lead alliances role

Editor's Choice

UniSuper awards private debt mandate to Revolution AM

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:53PM
UniSuper has selected Revolution Asset Management to manage an Australian and New Zealand private debt portfolio.

Purpose of pause to gather more data: RBA

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   12:49PM
The Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) call to pause rate hikes rested on a decision to gather more information, it said.

Why clients fire their financial adviser

KARREN VERGARA
New Morningstar research reveals the underlying reasons why clients dump their financial advisers that are not related to costs or investment performance.

Rest signs mandate with Palisade Impact Fund

CASSANDRA BALDINI
It marks the super fund's first impact investment and signals plans to continue growing the allocation.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAY
10-11

RI Australia 2023 

MAY
23

Best Practice Forum on ESG 

JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Robert Talevski

MANAGING DIRECTOR
ACTIVUS INVESTMENT ADVISORS PTY LTD
From a young age, Activus Investment Advisors managing director Robert Talevski dreamed of a career in investment management. With hard work, a bit of luck and determination, he forged his path. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.