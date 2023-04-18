SMSF Association names head of membership

Neil Sparks will become the new head of membership and corporate development for the SMSF Association, effective May 1.

Sparks currently serves as head of policy and technical services at BT, a tenure he has held for over 15 years.

As a fellow of the association, Sparks also holds an SMSF specialist advisor designation. He is a former member of the SA State Chapter committee and has previously presented at the Association's annual national conference.

In his new role, Sparks will be responsible for membership growth and building bi-lateral and multi-lateral strategic alliances and partnerships with finance industry corporates, licensees, and advice businesses.

In addition to BT, Sparks brings previous experience as a former head of financial planning at BankSA and a regional manager for Australian Executor Trustees.

SMSF Association chief executive Peter Burgess said Sparks' industry experience, coupled with this SMSF technical knowledge and his deep understanding of the association's values and members makes him an outstanding addition to the team.

"The SMSF sector continues to grow strongly and along with it the demand for SMSF specialist advice," he said.

"So having someone like Neil on our team, with his established adviser and licensee connections, will be invaluable in our quest to encourage more industry professionals to step up and become SMSF specialists."

Meanwhile Sparks said he is excited about the opportunity to work for the association, which he has had a long relationship with.

"I have always admired its professionalism and values, so to be able to join a team that is dedicated to improving the quality of SMSF advice, and moving this sector forward, is incredibility exciting," Sparks said.