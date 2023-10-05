Newspaper icon
Smart beta 'taking over' active management share: VanEck

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 5 OCT 2023   12:44PM

Financial advisers are increasingly incorporating smart beta ETFs in clients' investment portfolios, a survey shows.

According to the latest VanEck Smart Beta Survey, over 80% of financial professionals plan to maintain or increase their smart beta ETF allocations in the coming year.

It was also revealed that 63% of participants had replaced active managers with smart beta strategies, up from 56% the previous year.

The survey, which garnered 673 responses from local financial advisers and brokers, attributed the smart beta adoption to increased performance, improved portfolio diversification, and cost savings.

VanEck chief executive Arian Neiron said the survey provides further evidence that active management is being disrupted.

"Smart beta ETFs are providing investors with targeted outcomes, full transparency, and low fees," Neiron said.

"Active managers can no longer afford to ignore the popularity or the features of smart beta ETFs."

ASX data indicates that despite growth in the number of active ETFs - from six in 2015 to 90 today - net flows into these active products have been negative for the past two years.

Underscoring this decline, Rainmaker Information's exchange traded product (ETP) report from June showed active products' market share dropping from 17% to 13.7% in the past 12 months.

Interestingly, the chief contributor to this decline was the Magellan Global Open Fund haemorrhaging $763 million in the June quarter.

Further illustrating the shift in investment preferences, Neiron reiterated that smart beta strategies are on the rise.

As at August 31, net flows into smart beta had surged to 31%, up from 26.2% the previous year, outstripping both active and market capitalisation strategies, he said.

As a result, smart beta now represents 16.6% of the total ETP industry.

The survey suggested smart beta's popularity might feasibly continue, with 99% of advisers satisfied with their smart beta investments, and 83% seeing it as good value for money.

"The popularity of smart beta in Australia is part of a broader global trend, with professional investor take up of smart beta or 'factor' based products steadily increasing," Neiron concluded.

Read more: Smart BetaETFVanEckActive managementArian NeironMagellanRainmaker Information
