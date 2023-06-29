Smart beta ETP market share matures: Morningstar

The smart beta ETP market has reached maturity, evidenced by declining product closures, and increasingly intense fee competition, according to a Morningstar report.

As of 31 December 2022, there were 1384 smart beta ETPs worldwide, with assets under management (AUM) of around $1.53 trillion.

Despite a healthy influx of net flows ($161.2 billion), the number of smart beta ETPs decreased in most markets in 2022. In contrast to previous years where new launches dominated, market consolidation has taken hold, smart beta ETP launches fell in the US, Canada, and Europe.

"Closures have outnumbered launches in two of the past three years," Morningstar said.

"This slowdown is clear evidence that the market has been oversaturated."

Meanwhile, the report suggested that as the market matures, smart beta ETPs have been compelled to offer competitive expense ratios than their actively managed counterparts.

The research house said that the fee structure within the smart beta ETP segment will continue to face substantial pressure in the coming years.

"We expect fees charged by strategic-beta ETPs will remain under significant pressure as providers seek to stand out in a cramped market where many investors have a difficult time differentiating between seemingly similar strategies," Morningstar said.

"Products with high fee tags and ones that that have not gathered assets are expected to be prone to closure as the strategic-beta ETP market consolidates further."

Australian smart beta ETP market

Divergent to the slowdown experienced in many markets in 2022, the Asia Pacific region experienced sizeable growth in smart beta ETPs.

While the global number of smart beta ETPs grew 1.8%, the Asia Pacific region recorded an organic growth rate of 18%, leading to the addition of 44 new products.

Morningstar noted that Australia played a particularly significant role in the market share gains of share gains of smart beta ETPs in the Asia Pacific region.

Nonetheless, the broader Australian smart beta ETP market was relatively mute in 2022, with a modest increase of two smart beta ETPs, brining the total to 36. Also, assets only grew marginally by 1.2% to $9.1 billion, largely driven by net new inflows.

The broader market contraction meant that smart beta ETPs saw their market share grow from 9.1% in 2021 to 10.2% in 2022.

VanEck maintained its local market dominance, holding a 48.7% market share in smart beta ETPs with $4.4 billion in AUM across 13 products.

The VanEck MSCI International Quality ETF (QUAL) was the largest smart beta ETP in the Australian market, with $2 billion in assets. It was followed by the Vanguard Australian Shares High Yield ETF (VHY) and the VanEck Australian Equal Weight ETF (MVW), with $1.8 billion and $1.2 billion respectively.